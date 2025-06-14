From the Editorial Board: Assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman a blow to trust and good faith

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
Rep. Melissa Hortman, former speaker of the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, were killed in their home early Saturday morning by someone impersonating a police officer. Several miles away, state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times by someone also presenting themselves as an officer of the law. As of this writing, the Hoffmans have survived.
This was no accident. It was not a mistaken address or a swatting call gone wrong. There is much to be learned about motive, but this much is certain: The attack was targeted political violence — an assassination and an attempted assassination, carried out with chilling premeditation and precision.
A manifesto found in the suspect’s vehicle included a “kill list,” naming elected officials and other public servants. We do not have confirmation of how many people were listed. We do know this: The toll could have been worse.
Even in the midst of rending heartbreak, Minnesotans must remain mindful of how our government has tried to function recently: with decency, with compromise, with shared commitment to the common good. “In the state of Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news conference Saturday morning, “as recently as last week in the most closely divided state Legislature in the country, we sat down, we worked things out, we debated, we shook hands and compromised, and we served the state of Minnesota together.”
It was sharp, fast police work that possibly kept this from becoming a massacre. Officers responding to the shooting at the Hoffman home quickly realized it was not likely an isolated event. They feared other public officials might be next. They were right. It was not long after the discovery of the wounded Hoffmans that Hortman and her husband were found.
The horror we are now experiencing is almost unspeakable. But we must speak of it — and name it for what it is. This was an attack not just on two families, but on all of us. On our sense of safety. On our system of self-government. On the quiet agreements we rely on to live together in peace.