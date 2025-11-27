Editorial | A few words of gratitude for the season

Opinion editor’s note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.
Members of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board have long had a Thanksgiving tradition of clear-eyed appreciation and gratitude, not just for the natural splendor around us, but for the human ingenuity that improves it, even in those moments when the world seems off-kilter. Here are a few reflections for this season of thankfulness:
Be thankful for the abundance of nature. Minnesotans were treated to two aerial spectacles this month: The stunning aurora borealis that blanketed the sky early November as well as the peak of the Leonids meteor shower two weekends ago. Be mindful of the signals our planet is sending us that its delicate balance is out of whack: record-breaking warmth in November and February, stressed lilacs blooming in September, and of course the smoky, hazy summers we’ve all come to tolerate. — Noor Adwan
Be thankful for good Samaritans. For every deeply troubled individual in our country capable of committing unspeakable acts of violence, there are orders of magnitude more helpers, like Devin O’Brien, who rushed to barricade doors and aid students during August’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church. Be mindful that unfettered access to guns will only continue to enable such tragedies, and that firearms remain the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. — Noor Adwan
Be thankful that good candidates are willing to run for and hold public office because elections in this state and country remain free of large-scale corruption and ballot box shenanigans so that challengers, such as St. Paul’s Mayor-elect Kaohly Her, can defeat an incumbent when voters decide they’ve had enough and are ready for change. Be mindful that democracy remains precarious everywhere, that engagement and attention matter, and that the very least the rest of us can do is commit to voting in the high-stakes 2026 statewide election in which the governor’s office, secretary of state, attorney general, Legislature and a U.S. Senate seat are on the ballot. — Rochelle Olson
Be thankful for the front-line workers and first responders who show up at difficult times, allowing the rest of us to comfortably go about our lives. They rushed to the scene of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting. They answered the call in the middle of the night when our legislators were attacked. Be mindful that they’re all humans, and the stress and odd hours of their work come with a psychic and physical cost that includes lost time with their own friends and families. — Rochelle Olson
Be thankful in this season of heavy holiday travel for all the TSA agents and air traffic controllers who kept showing up even as their paychecks froze during the 43 days the government sat idle from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12. While hundreds of thousands of federal civilian employees went without pay during the shutdown and many were forced to hustle to make ends meet, TSA agents were the clearest reminder of the human cost of government inertia. If your holiday travel carries you through one of the nation’s airports, be mindful that these public servants also have families they hope to get home to. Offer them a smile, even if they decide your reward is an extra security frisk. — Phil Morris