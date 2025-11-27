Editorial | A few words of gratitude for the season

Be thankful in this season of heavy holiday travel for all the TSA agents and air traffic controllers who kept showing up even as their paychecks froze during the 43 days the government sat idle from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12. While hundreds of thousands of federal civilian employees went without pay during the shutdown and many were forced to hustle to make ends meet, TSA agents were the clearest reminder of the human cost of government inertia. If your holiday travel carries you through one of the nation’s airports, be mindful that these public servants also have families they hope to get home to. Offer them a smile, even if they decide your reward is an extra security frisk. — Phil Morris