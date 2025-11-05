Olson: St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her emerges as a new Minnesota star

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
No one should ever again underestimate St. Paul’s Mayor-elect Kaohly Her.
That sounds obvious now that Her, a Hmong immigrant from Laos who arrived in this country as a toddler, became the first woman and person of color elected mayor of the city Tuesday night. But let’s take a moment to appreciate where Her came from and what she’s accomplished, and to savor this moment of possibility.
Her toppled two-term DFL incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter III, a legacy politician. His father, Melvin Jr., was a St. Paul cop, and his mother, Toni Carter, was a longtime Ramsey County commissioner who is now a member of the Metropolitan Council.
Her, who has a professional background in financial services, took her first job in politics as a policy aide to Carter. She’s been in the Minnesota House since 2019 and was a confidante and ally to the late DFL Speaker Melissa Hortman.
One of Her’s biggest public moments came in June when she declared from the House floor, “I am illegal in this country,” telling the story of her Hmong parents’ perilous journey from Laos after the “Secret War.”
Within days, Hortman had been assassinated. Two months later, Her entered the mayoral race, citing Hortman’s influence and belief in the value of public service.