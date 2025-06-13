Yuen: Telling your immigration story is dangerous today

Before she intoned the words, “I am illegal in this country,” Minnesota House Rep. Kaohly Vang Her did not expect her disclosure to blow up the way it predictably did.
Ahead of a legislative vote on whether to revoke health insurance for undocumented immigrants this week, the Hmong American from St. Paul teared up on the House floor on Monday as she recounted how her family fled southeast Asia at the end of the Vietnam War. She said her father, who processed refugee paperwork while working for the U.S. consulate, claimed an inaccurate family connection to ensure that they could enter the country together and expedite the process.
“I tell you this story because I want you to think about who it is that you’re calling illegal,” she said during the special session. “My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here.”
That admission was picked up by multiple media outlets, assailed by far-right activists and prompted one Republican lawmaker to call for an investigation. The blowback led Her to clarify that her family followed the legal refugee process and certainly has status now — they’ve been U.S. citizens for nearly four decades.
It’s a pickle for some Americans who are within a generation or two of their families’ arrival in this country: Do they share the sometimes-messy details of their origin story in the United States in hopes of humanizing the fraught issue that is unauthorized immigration today?
In the current political climate, Her’s example would suggest the answer is no.
“This is not an uncommon story, but how do you tell that story?” she said in an interview. “I don’t know how to talk about this issue without hurting all of these people. I’ve opened up this door to this thing that is so big and so ugly, to the detriment of my own family.”
When I caught up with Her a couple days after the legislative session ended, she was reticent about the particulars. Immigration attorneys advised her not to talk about the specifics of how her family got here, fearing that her parents, who are in their 70s and in failing health, could be de-naturalized, a rare process in which the government revokes citizenship of a naturalized citizen.