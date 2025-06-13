Yuen: Telling your immigration story is dangerous today

She was 3 when she and her family arrived in the Midwest. On social media, she’s been called “disgusting” and ordered to “go back to Vietnam” (even though her family hails from Laos). What the haters probably don’t know is that the Hmong were our key allies against the Communists during the war, rescuing downed American pilots and providing intelligence about enemy movements. Her said her maternal grandfather served as a colonel in the “secret war” in Laos, so her family would have qualified to come here anyway.