Opinion: Why Canada wildfire smoke is now a summer fixture in Minnesota

What this means is that large, long-duration wildfires in Canada’s boreal forest and the smoke plumes they produce are likely to be a new and persistent phenomenon going forward. According to the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), anything above 301 is considered hazardous. On Tuesday, June 3, the air quality index hit an astonishing 800 in Grand Portage at the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region. By comparison, the worst air quality ever recorded globally occurred in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 11, 2022, when the AQI reached 999. We all need to become more alert to air quality warnings and more aware of the potential adverse health effects of wildfire smoke. But we must not acquiesce to these troubling new circumstances.