News & Politics

Friday’s warm weather breaks Twin Cities record

St. Cloud also tied a record high, according to the National Weather Service.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 11:30PM
Fall colors frame the steeple of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mendota Heights on Oct. 19. Friday's high temperature of 73 was the warmest Nov. 14 on record in the Twin Cities and the hottest day since Oct. 17. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A warm mid-November week hit its peak Friday as the Twin Cities set a new daily record for high temperatures at 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The high mark tops a 71-degree day on Nov. 14, 1990, according to meteorologist Joe Strus. St. Cloud also tied a record of 68 degrees set the same year.

The record follows several days of high temperatures reaching into the 50s in the Twin Cities. Strus said that’s a result of “a rather anomalous air mass that’s kind of set up over the north United States and into southern Canada,” which brought warm air up from the central and southwestern U.S.

The warm streak comes after the first snowflakes fell on the metro area last weekend.

“It’s kind of the ebbs and flows of the fall season,” Strus said. “We tend to see this every year as we stair-step down.”

Friday was the warmest day in the Twin Cities since Oct. 17.

Temperatures are expected to slide back to more November-like levels over the weekend. With a high of 53 degrees projected for Saturday, temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 46 degrees through the following Friday.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Friday’s warm weather breaks Twin Cities record

card image
Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune

St. Cloud also tied a record high, according to the National Weather Service.

St. Paul

Man killed and woman injured in St. Paul apartment complex, police say

card image

News & Politics

Minneapolis auditor says lack of police cooperation in dual probes is creating costly delays

card image