Friday’s warm weather breaks Twin Cities record

A warm mid-November week hit its peak Friday as the Twin Cities set a new daily record for high temperatures at 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
The high mark tops a 71-degree day on Nov. 14, 1990, according to meteorologist Joe Strus. St. Cloud also tied a record of 68 degrees set the same year.
The record follows several days of high temperatures reaching into the 50s in the Twin Cities. Strus said that’s a result of “a rather anomalous air mass that’s kind of set up over the north United States and into southern Canada,” which brought warm air up from the central and southwestern U.S.
The warm streak comes after the first snowflakes fell on the metro area last weekend.
“It’s kind of the ebbs and flows of the fall season,” Strus said. “We tend to see this every year as we stair-step down.”
Friday was the warmest day in the Twin Cities since Oct. 17.
Temperatures are expected to slide back to more November-like levels over the weekend. With a high of 53 degrees projected for Saturday, temperatures aren’t expected to exceed 46 degrees through the following Friday.