Outdoor Activities

How can Minnesotans watch the Leonids meteor shower this weekend?

The annual meteor shower will send streaks through the sky at 44 miles per second.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2025 at 6:42PM
The Leonids meteor shower will peak in the skies overnight Sunday and early Monday morning. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Stargazers are in for a treat this weekend as an annual meteor shower streaks across Minnesota skies.

NASA officials predict the Leonids meteor shower will peak overnight Sunday and early Monday morning. It is active until Dec. 2.

The display comes after ribbons of green, pink, and red aurora lights dazzled Minnesotans earlier this week, marking the best light show in decades for many residents.

What is the Leonids meteor shower?

Leonids are some of the fastest meteors Earth regularly encounters, traveling at up to 44 miles per second.

The meteors are associated with the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1865. The comet leaves debris in its 33-year orbit around the sun, and the Earth annually passes through that debris.

In 2002 and 1966, the comet left storms where viewers watched at least 1,000 meteors per hour fall like rain in a span of 15 minutes.

Only three meteors per hour are expected to fall in this weekend’s meteor shower. The source comet could return near Earth in early 2031.

When and where will it be?

Officials say it’s best to watch the meteor shower around midnight. Stargazers should find a clear area away from city and street lights.

“Orient yourself with your feet toward the east, lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors,” NASA officials advised online. “Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse."

The meteors appear to spread from the Leo constellation. NASA officials suggest looking for meteors away from the constellation because they will appear longer and more spectacular.

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoor Activities

See More

Outdoor Activities

How can Minnesotans watch the Leonids meteor shower this weekend?

card image
Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The annual meteor shower will send streaks through the sky at 44 miles per second.

Outdoors

Anderson: Timber industry official says Minnesota DNR controlled logging on wildlife areas

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image

Home & Garden

What food can we offer dark-eyed juncos? Think small.

A junco perches on a large branch.