How can Minnesotans watch the Leonids meteor shower this weekend?

Stargazers are in for a treat this weekend as an annual meteor shower streaks across Minnesota skies.
NASA officials predict the Leonids meteor shower will peak overnight Sunday and early Monday morning. It is active until Dec. 2.
The display comes after ribbons of green, pink, and red aurora lights dazzled Minnesotans earlier this week, marking the best light show in decades for many residents.
What is the Leonids meteor shower?
Leonids are some of the fastest meteors Earth regularly encounters, traveling at up to 44 miles per second.
The meteors are associated with the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1865. The comet leaves debris in its 33-year orbit around the sun, and the Earth annually passes through that debris.
In 2002 and 1966, the comet left storms where viewers watched at least 1,000 meteors per hour fall like rain in a span of 15 minutes.
Only three meteors per hour are expected to fall in this weekend’s meteor shower. The source comet could return near Earth in early 2031.
When and where will it be?
Officials say it’s best to watch the meteor shower around midnight. Stargazers should find a clear area away from city and street lights.