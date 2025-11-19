His uncle heroically rushed the cockpit on 9/11. When bullets began flying at Annunciation, this Minneapolis dad knew what to do.

Devin O’Brien slipped into morning Mass a couple of minutes after it began. He sat next to his brother-in-law in back, his three kids in pews with classmates. Joy and excitement filled Annunciation Catholic School’s first student Mass of the new school year.
Some 400 people — students, teachers, older parishioners and a handful of parents — sang the opening hymn. It was about showing mercy to those in fear and casting hatred aside. They were about to stand and sing “Alleluia” when the first blasts rang out.
O’Brien immediately grasped what was happening: On the other side of the wall stood someone with an AR-15, intent on firing at these children in yet another horrific school shooting in America.
In his head, he heard a voice: Be a helper.
“I don’t know if it was God or Mr. Rogers,” O’Brien said later. “Maybe both.”
Bullets flew around him. Children hid beneath pews. O’Brien had to stop this.
And so the children and teachers saw O’Brien lead the charge, sprinting toward the danger — just like his uncle 24 years before, on the September morning that forever changed O’Brien’s life and the arc of American history.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the second week of his freshman year at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, news broke that two planes had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. O’Brien’s class was canceled. His mother called his dorm: “Your uncle’s on a plane that’s been hijacked.”