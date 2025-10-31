Minnesota schools under stress as they try to serve students’ mental health needs

Minnesota schools are confronting a student mental health crisis with a fragile patchwork system — and without much of the federal money that was supposed to help fix it.
The state received just two of the grants Congress approved after the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting to expand school-based mental health care. Pandemic relief funding that temporarily paid for counselors, social workers and psychologists is also running out. And with Minnesota ranking near the bottom nationally for counselor access, many schools are managing growing needs with shrinking resources.
Minnesota students had already reported greater mental distress on statewide surveys coming out of the pandemic. The urgency to address those issues has sharpened further in the wake of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis, where the community’s grief has renewed questions about whether schools across the state have the safety nets students need.
“The goal of a school counselor is to be preventative in nature,” said Carolyn Berger, advocacy chair for the Minnesota School Counselor Association and a teaching associate professor at the University of Minnesota. “Without enough counselors, we’re not able to do that work. We end up just reacting — crisis counseling or putting out fires.”
Minnesota’s average student-to-counselor ratio is 558 to 1 — more than twice the American School Counselor Association’s national recommendation of 250 to 1 and among the worst in the country. Elementary and middle schools carry the heaviest loads, with some counselors responsible for more than 1,000 students.
Counselors are trained to guide students through academic, social-emotional and career development. They can also teach coping skills and identify early warning signs of crisis, and then refer students to social workers or psychologists who provide more specialized services.
But counselors say large caseloads make it impossible to provide that full range of support.
At Wellstone Elementary in St. Paul, counselor Jeanette Vyhanek said she and a colleague each serve hundreds of students, along with covering some lunch and hallway duties.