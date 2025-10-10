Annunciation parents take up political activism in aftermath of shooting

It has been six weeks since Brittany and Joe Haeg’s 6-year-old son, David, suffered a lacerated spleen from one of the 116 bullets shot from a semiautomatic rifle into an Annunciation Catholic School Mass.
Like dozens of other Annunciation parents whose children were scarred physically, emotionally or both in the Aug. 27 shooting, the Haegs had never sought to be a voice for change in a nation’s vexed debate over gun violence.
But they want their kids to know they tried to make some good out of such a tragedy. Now they’re part of a forming coalition of Annunciation families that’s trying to fight off a creeping cynicism about the gridlocked political system in the hope that future families will be spared the same experience.
David is the Haegs’ youngest child. His life-saving surgery was only the beginning of his recovery, which has been as much emotional as it has physical. David built an Iron Man superhero LEGO figure and told his parents he wishes his teachers had blasters to keep him safe.
When he is processing big adult feelings, a stuffed police dog that investigators gave him helps answer for him. He has angry outbursts he’s never had before, his former joyfulness punctured — still there, but living alongside feelings of fear and loss that come out in unpredictable ways.
The David from before the shooting “is there in pieces,” Brittany Haeg said, “but it’s also fundamentally altered.”
Within weeks of the Aug. 27 shooting, Annunciation parents spoke at a Minnesota Senate hearing. They formed a WhatsApp group for political advocacy that’s 130 strong. They marched in protest of gun violence and visited the State Capitol. Some 60 parents showed up for an organizational meeting a month after the shooting.
Solutions to the nation’s gun violence problem have proved elusive, and many other students and their families affected by school shootings have similarly engaged in political activism as a result.