Annunciation parents take up political activism in aftermath of shooting

As news cycles churn on and as a special legislative session in Minnesota seems increasingly unlikely, Annunciation families keep living with these realities: Fletcher Merkel, the blond-haired, blue-eyed 8-year-old with an infectious smile and a love for fishing with his dad, is dead. Harper Moyski, a 10-year-old volleyball player and animal lover who adored her little sister, is too. Sophia Forchas, a vivacious 12-year-old whose mother is a pediatric critical care nurse, remains hospitalized. The ripples go further: Dozens more students recovering from physical injuries, hundreds grappling with the aftermath of horror, a school and a church figuring out what to do next.