‘Red Flag’ gun law is preventing violent attacks in Minnesota

The warning signs were ominous.
A University of Minnesota student was spotted staring at a computer game that lets players pretend they are going on a killing spree at a middle school. A classmate told police that the student had become reclusive, and medical records revealed a history of depression and suicidal thoughts.
The 22-year-old also posted threatening photos of an assault rifle on social media, and neighbors had seen him carrying what appeared to be two firearm cases toward a light-rail station.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly. It asked a judge to allow law enforcement to take the student’s weapons under Minnesota’s new red flag law. Within hours, the request was granted. Police recovered two machetes, a shotgun and a rifle from the student’s apartment a day later.
This intervention last October is exactly the kind of proactive police work proponents of the state’s red flag law hoped for when Minnesota became the 21st state to allowed authorities to take firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.
Since the law took effect in January 2024, judges have used it to bar 281 people from legally owning guns for at least two weeks. That includes 10 people who had threatened violence at schools or day care facilities and 40 who openly discussed targeting a workplace or engaging in a gunfight with police officers.
Records show some of those people had dozens of weapons and large stockpiles of ammunition, and most of them lost those weapons for at least six months.
“We have clearly saved a lot of lives,” said state Sen. Ron Latz, chief author of the controversial legislation, which was opposed by some gun rights advocates.