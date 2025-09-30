A new Minnesota law was designed to get guns away from dangerous people. Has it worked?

Citing the risk of future mass casualty events and the need to reduce suicides in rural Minnesota, state lawmakers narrowly approved legislation in 2023 making Minnesota the 21st state to adopt a red flag law aimed at reducing gun violence. The new law took effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Under the law, family members, law enforcement officials and household members can ask the courts to bar firearms from people who pose a risk to themselves or others.
In the wake of the shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis in August, where two children were slain and 21 other people wounded, the Minnesota Star Tribune investigated how the new law is working.
We spent several weeks reviewing all 301 red flag cases that were filed through the end of August and then contacted family members and police officials who were involved in some of the most troubling cases.
Here are five takeaways from the investigation:
The new law prevented violent attacks across Minnesota.
In chilling detail, police and family members recounted how dozens of troubled individuals were on the verge of committing horrific violence, including assaults on schools, retail outlets, nursing homes, courthouses and police stations. Altogether, 141 of the 301 cases reviewed by the Star Tribune involved people who threatened others. Most of these potential offenders already had firearms, including 10 who possessed assault weapons such as an AR-15. Some had dozens of weapons and large stockpiles of ammunition.
Few frivolous cases have been filed