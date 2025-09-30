A new Minnesota law was designed to get guns away from dangerous people. Has it worked?

Though some critics predicted the law would be widely abused to harass law-abiding gun owners who posed no threat to anyone, the courts denied just 10% of the petitions seeking Extreme Risk Protection Orders. In the vast majority of cases, judges found there to be compelling reasons to remove guns or bar someone from purchasing a firearm for at least 14 days, with most protective orders lasting as long as 12 months. A few cases were dismissed because the court found the plaintiffs did not have legal standing to seek a protective order, including the sister of a woman who was acting recklessly with a shotgun.