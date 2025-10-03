This small group of lawmakers is in the middle of the gun rights debate after Annunciation

Grant Hauschild was deep in the woods of his northeastern Minnesota Senate district when the Democrat was confronted with the question he and other moderate legislators had evaded for weeks: Would you vote for bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines?
Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislative leaders have been pushing for those bans, and other violence prevention policies, ever since a shooter killed two schoolchildren and wounded nearly two dozen others at a Catholic church and school in south Minneapolis in August.
Hauschild, in the midst of an ATV tour near Silver Bay, deflected the question from a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter. Instead he mentioned the importance of working with the other side and listening to constituents in his largely rural district.
“We’re literally in the north woods right now,” said Hauschild, who won his 2022 race by about 700 votes and is one of a shrinking cohort of statehouse Democrats who still represent rural turf. “This is a place that really cherishes hunting and fishing in the outdoors, and I grew up in a home with guns on my walls as decoration.”
The reluctance of Hauschild and other swing-district lawmakers to take a position on an assault weapon ban is a symptom of the intense pressure they are under to tackle a polarizing and complex issue — guns — in a way that reflects the desires of their party leaders and their politically divided constituents.
But along with the pressure comes great power. The Legislature’s tight margins have given moderate legislators from both parties an outsized voice in determining whether and how state leaders will change laws in response to Minnesota’s deadliest school shooting in 20 years.
Some in GOP open to talking about guns
Democrats hold a one-seat edge in the Senate, but it’s unclear whether they are united on the bans. The House is tied, so any legislation needs bipartisan support. All 201 legislators are on the ballot next fall as both sides try to reclaim power.
After weeks of negotiations, Walz and legislative leaders are at an impasse over a possible special session on gun violence solutions. Republicans rejected a DFL proposal on Tuesday that included a slate of GOP priorities, including funding for mental health services and school security, but also would have required passage of a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.