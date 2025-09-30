Politics

Minnesota Democrats push for Monday special session to address gun violence

Republicans have not signed on to the proposal, which calls for an assault-weapons ban and other gun control policies, along with mental health funding.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 7:13PM
Rep. Zack Stephenson and Sen. Erin Murphy speak at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul Tuesday. The two leaders of the DFL caucus held a news conference to talk about an impasse with Republican lawmakers in negotiations over legislation to ban assault weapons. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top Democrats on Tuesday proposed banning assault weapons along with a long list of gun control and mental health policies meant to curb violence.

Their joint proposal calls for a special session to begin Monday. Neither Republican caucus in the Legislature signed on.

In a statement, Walz said Democrats’ proposal “meets the expectations that Minnesotans have for their elected leaders — that we respond to threats to public safety and take direct action on guns.”

“We will not let this issue simply go away,” Walz said. “Our offer addresses mental health, school safety, support for law enforcement, and most importantly, common sense gun laws.”

Walz vowed to call a special session on gun violence after a shooter killed two children last month at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in south Minneapolis. But negotiations over the session appeared to have stalled in recent weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said Democrats had shared “a substantial list of proposals to make Minnesota a safer place.”

“I’m disappointed Republicans refuse to address the issue of gun violence in any real way,” she said.

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson described Democrats’ proposals as a “good-faith offer” that includes some Republican priorities in an attempt to reach a bipartisan deal.

“Minnesotans deserve to be safe from gun violence,” Stephenson said. “They are demanding action, and they deserve to know where Republicans stand on addressing gun violence.”

Republicans in the House and Senate said Tuesday afternoon that negotiations with Democrats had broken down, blaming Walz.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said in a statement that she had proposed lawmakers work through the committee process “to consider bills including improving student safety, mental health access and public safety — and other topics with bipartisan support.”

“Trying to force agreement to an unwritten bill that has never been seen in committee is not how we govern,” Demuth said.

Because of the close divide in the Minnesota Senate and tie in the Minnesota House, any proposals need bipartisan support to even make it out of committee and to the floor for consideration.

A news release from the Senate Republican caucus described negotiations as having broken down after 10 minutes Tuesday morning when “Democrats abruptly ended the meeting and indicated they would no longer work with Republicans to find agreement for a special session.”

“If Governor Walz wants a special session, which only he can do, Senate Republicans will be there to do the important work to keep our kids and communities safe,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. “Minnesotans deserve better than slogans and press conferences, they need solutions.”

Johnson said Democrats were “avoiding the regular committee process.”

“Only through the full legislative process,” Johnson said, “can Minnesotans truly have a voice and a seat at the table, ensuring their will and not backroom deals, shapes our public policy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

