Minnesota Democrats push for Monday special session to address gun violence

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top Democrats on Tuesday proposed banning assault weapons along with a long list of gun control and mental health policies meant to curb violence.
Their joint proposal calls for a special session to begin Monday. Neither Republican caucus in the Legislature signed on.
In a statement, Walz said Democrats’ proposal “meets the expectations that Minnesotans have for their elected leaders — that we respond to threats to public safety and take direct action on guns.”
“We will not let this issue simply go away,” Walz said. “Our offer addresses mental health, school safety, support for law enforcement, and most importantly, common sense gun laws.”
Walz vowed to call a special session on gun violence after a shooter killed two children last month at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in south Minneapolis. But negotiations over the session appeared to have stalled in recent weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said Democrats had shared “a substantial list of proposals to make Minnesota a safer place.”
“I’m disappointed Republicans refuse to address the issue of gun violence in any real way,” she said.
House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson described Democrats’ proposals as a “good-faith offer” that includes some Republican priorities in an attempt to reach a bipartisan deal.