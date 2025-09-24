Walz not getting traction on a special session to vote on gun limits

Gov. Tim Walz’s vow to call lawmakers back to the Minnesota Capitol for a special legislative session on gun policy has run into a harsh political reality.
Republicans in the closely divided Legislature haven’t budged in their opposition to proposals that would ban assault-style firearms and high-capacity magazines — even after impassioned testimony last week from parents of children who survived last month’s mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Without bipartisan agreement, even some Democrats believe Walz shouldn’t call a special session, and it’s unclear if there are enough votes within his own party for new gun restrictions.
The DFL governor told reporters Tuesday that “it’s clear to me that Republican legislators want to talk about everything else except guns.”
“I asked for a floor vote on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and just let the members vote on it,” Walz said. “There is no appetite on the Republican side to hold a floor vote on guns.”
The conundrum puts Walz in a tough political spot as he’s made gun control a top priority since two schoolchildren were killed at Annunciation. Walz, who’s running for a historic third consecutive four-year term, must decide whether to gamble on calling lawmakers back without a bipartisan deal — risking the possibility of a futile session — or to give up on the talks.
In the tied Minnesota House, gun legislation would need bipartisan support through every committee vote to reach the floor. Democrats hold a one-seat advantage in the Senate, but because of a resignation, they are currently one member short of the 34-vote threshold needed to pass bills, meaning they, too, would need a Republican to vote with them to pass gun control legislation.
Walz said Tuesday that GOP legislative leaders told him “there wouldn’t be a vote on gun bans.” Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth quickly disputed the assertion.
“It appears to me that the governor is either misunderstanding or mischaracterizing the fact that even DFL leaders have acknowledged there are not enough votes to pass a gun ban,” Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said in a statement. “I did not say there would never be a vote — but you need a bill in order to vote, and the governor has given no language or detail of what he wants voted on aside from vague bans."