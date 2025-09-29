Walz’s call for amendment on gun limits could still face legislative logjam

Gov. Tim Walz has suggested a voter-approved constitutional amendment could break the legislative gridlock that has stymied his plans for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
But there’s a problem: Such an amendment would still need approval from a closely split Legislature that has so far seemed unwilling to take action on guns.
“If they are unwilling to make the move,” Walz said of Republicans, “then we need a constitutional amendment in this state. We’ll have the voters vote because we know this is super popular.”
Walz made the comments at the MinnPost Festival on Saturday. He has repeatedly called for legislators to pass bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines since two children were killed and nearly two dozen others were wounded in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis in August.
Negotiations with legislative leaders over the bans and other safety proposals have stalled in recent weeks. Republicans remain opposed to such bans and a handful of legislative Democrats haven’t yet voiced their support for them either.
Yet Walz’s new tack may not be any more viable. The support of a majority of legislators is needed to send a constitutional amendment to voters.
Recent polls show a majority of Minnesotans do support an assault-weapons ban, though. A KSTP TV poll published last week put the figure at 53%, and a 2022 MinnPost poll found a similar result. A 2019 Star Tribune poll recorded 58% support for such a ban.
But polling also reveals that bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines are highly partisan, with most Democrats supporting them and most Republicans opposing.