Walz’s call for amendment on gun limits could still face legislative logjam

The Democratic governor floated the idea for a constitutional amendment as negotiations on a special session have stalled.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2025 at 10:39PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at his campaign launch rally in Minneapolis on Sept. 19, 2025. (Jaida Grey Eagle)

Gov. Tim Walz has suggested a voter-approved constitutional amendment could break the legislative gridlock that has stymied his plans for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But there’s a problem: Such an amendment would still need approval from a closely split Legislature that has so far seemed unwilling to take action on guns.

“If they are unwilling to make the move,” Walz said of Republicans, “then we need a constitutional amendment in this state. We’ll have the voters vote because we know this is super popular.”

Walz made the comments at the MinnPost Festival on Saturday. He has repeatedly called for legislators to pass bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines since two children were killed and nearly two dozen others were wounded in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis in August.

Negotiations with legislative leaders over the bans and other safety proposals have stalled in recent weeks. Republicans remain opposed to such bans and a handful of legislative Democrats haven’t yet voiced their support for them either.

Yet Walz’s new tack may not be any more viable. The support of a majority of legislators is needed to send a constitutional amendment to voters.

Recent polls show a majority of Minnesotans do support an assault-weapons ban, though. A KSTP TV poll published last week put the figure at 53%, and a 2022 MinnPost poll found a similar result. A 2019 Star Tribune poll recorded 58% support for such a ban.

But polling also reveals that bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines are highly partisan, with most Democrats supporting them and most Republicans opposing.

That partisan divide has gummed up negotiations over proposed bans at the closely divided Capitol, where any legislation will require at least a few GOP votes to become law.

A spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said Monday that Walz has not mentioned a possible constitutional amendment to her in any official capacity yet.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said a constitutional amendment that doesn’t include mental health, school safety or gang violence “isn’t the solution to a very complex problem.”

“These issues need more than a single sentence on a ballot or a one-day special session,” he said in a statement.

DFL leaders in the House and Senate sent the Minnesota Star Tribune statements Monday noting any legislation will require GOP support. The statements did not directly address the idea of constitutional amendment, however.

Several Democrats in the state Senate have declined to publicly say how they would vote on an assault-weapons ban, and a handful on Monday declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment on a possible constitutional amendment.

But Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis, who is co-leading a Senate working group that heard public testimony from Annunciation parents, said some swing-district Senate Democrats have told her they are “more amenable” to supporting a constitutional amendment.

“I think they understand that that’s giving Minnesotans the right to vote,” she said, adding: “I can’t tell you if they are 100 percent yes or no. What I do know is I haven’t heard a no.”

A constitutional amendment is the only way Minnesota voters could directly have a say on statewide gun policy. Unlike many other states, Minnesota law does not allow citizen-led ballot measures.

Voters approved the last two constitutional amendments presented to them by legislators, in 2024 and 2016. In 2012, however, voters rejected two high-profile measures that would’ve banned same-sex marriage and required voters to present a photo ID to vote.

An amendment must get a majority of all votes cast in an election, meaning a blank vote is the same as a no vote.

In his comments at the MinnPost event, Walz also reupped his call for legislative leaders to allow the gun bans to get a vote. Last week, Walz said GOP leaders told him there “wouldn’t be a vote,” which Demuth quickly disputed.

But on Saturday Walz pushed back, standing by his version of events and again calling for a vote. He predicted some Republicans would vote yes for a ban if it came to the floor.

“They might lose their seat,” Walz said. “But you’re not in it to win an election. You’re in it to help people.”

Intern Emma Ritter of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

