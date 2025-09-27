Scores rally outside State Capitol for assault weapons ban

Emily Coveyou was heartbroken for co-workers related to kids involved in the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting. And when she looks at Lenny, her copper-haired daughter of 17 months, she’s thinking more about what she would say at her child’s funeral than her graduation party.
“That’s not the way it should be for anyone,” Coveyou said, glancing at her daughter waddling toward the State Capitol Saturday. “That takes a lot of the joy out of life.”
That’s why Coveyou and more than 100 others rallied on the Capitol steps Saturday, a month to the day after the Annunciation shooting, to demand that Gov. Tim Walz calls a special legislative session to pass a ban on assault weapons.
Many at the rally were parents and grandparents with signs that read “Protect kids, restrict guns” and “Move your feet.” Some were pastors, kids stomping in Crocs shoes or teachers, who all chanted “Not one more!”
A few wept as Tess Rada, whose daughter was in the church when the shooting happened, read the names of children killed in school shootings who “never got to finish being kids.” Their names echoed toward the Cathedral of St. Paul at the other end of John Ireland Boulevard, where a Mass was being held for victims of the Annunciation shooting.
Brittany Haeg’s 6-year-old son was one of those victims. As Haeg described his injuries — how bullets had ripped through his spleen, grazed his skull and scattered shrapnel into his side — she demanded that legislators act.
“No child should live in fear of guns. No family should bury their children because adults refuse to act,” Haeg said. “We cannot wait for the regular session. We cannot wait for the next election. We cannot wait. The cost is too high.”
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter agreed, announcing plans to work with the City Council to pass ordinances requiring a serial number on all guns and banning the public possession of assault rifles, binary triggers, extended magazines and guns in recreation centers, libraries and civic spaces.