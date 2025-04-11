Fed up with attacks, Minnesota Republicans wage war against far-right group

Top officials in the Minnesota Republican Party recently gathered to take an unprecedented vote: formally condemning a right-wing group that has antagonized GOP elected officials for years.
Action 4 Liberty was repeatedly attacking Republicans in the divided Minnesota House for compromising with Democrats, while also encouraging “grassroots Patriots” to oust party officers at local conventions and replace them with hardline activists.
The state GOP’s executive committee declared that leaders of Action 4 Liberty are more focused on “tearing down Republicans” than helping the party win elections: “The leadership of the organization instead works only to enrich themselves, attack those actually making a difference, and claim victories they had nothing to do with,” read the declaration brought forward by committee member Bobby Benson, who’s the state chief of staff for Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer.
The rebuke was the culmination of years of pent-up frustration toward Action 4 Liberty, a group that has deeply embedded itself in Minnesota Republican politics and is trying to reshape the party from the bottom up.
Jake Duesenberg, Action 4 Liberty’s founder, quickly fired back: “What a pathetic move to kowtow to ‘Globalist RINO’ Tom Emmer’s people and attack the state’s largest, grassroots conservative organization.”
Action 4 Liberty has enlisted grassroots activists across the state in its effort to push the GOP further to the right, telling them to seek party positions and primary incumbent lawmakers. Its success has varied over the years, with many of its candidates losing primary battles to more moderate Republicans. But last year, the group rallied activists who ousted state GOP chairman David Hann, endorsed far-right Republican Royce White for U.S. Senate and blocked GOP U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach from winning the party’s endorsement.
Preya Samsundar, a GOP operative in Minnesota who previously worked for the Republican National Committee, said Action 4 Liberty has become a problem that can no longer be ignored.
“They’re making incremental moves that are giving them more and more power,” Samsundar said. “If things don’t get fixed and A4L isn’t crushed … they’re going to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people. And as we already know, their brand of conservatism does not get elected in this state. They will move Minnesota further to the left.”