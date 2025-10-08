Gov. Walz says he’ll hold town halls on guns without agreement on special session

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he will start holding town halls with community members about a possible assault-weapons ban as a legislative agreement on gun policy changes continues to elude him.
Speaking to reporters at the State Capitol, Walz said DFL and GOP leaders remain at an impasse over a possible special session on gun violence solutions. DFLers have been pushing for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines ever since the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School, but Republicans are focusing on funding for mental health and school security instead of firearm access.
Walz, who vowed to call a special session in the aftermath of the Annunciation shooting, indicated Wednesday it wouldn’t be productive to do so without securing a bipartisan deal. Any legislation needs bipartisan support in the tied House, and it’s unclear if Democrats, who hold a one-seat edge in the Senate, are united on the bans.
“If we’re going to hold a special session on safety of our children and safety of our streets and safety on gun violence, we need to talk about guns.” Walz said. “And if the folks who hold veto power over this, which they do because of the makeup of the Legislature, if they say that’s not going to happen, calling a special session is going to be a waste of money and a waste of time.”
House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said in a statement Wednesday she has told Walz that Republicans will show up if he calls a special session. But, she said, “what we will not do is agree to pass a gun ban that hasn’t been written and so far has no level of detail we can even discuss.”
Walz signaled he plans to maintain pressure on GOP lawmakers and keep the topic in the public eye with town halls. The governor’s office is talking with the House and Senate DFL caucuses about holding the town halls in the coming weeks.
“I’m going to be at town halls with some of these folks. These parents, and with these clergy and with doctors and with others,” Walz said.
Clergy members from across Minnesota delivered a letter to Walz on Wednesday calling for a special session and passage of bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The letter was signed by hundreds of faith leaders.