Minneapolis crime is falling in 2025, despite high-profile violent incidents

Most crimes are down in Minnesota’s largest city, continuing a pattern following a pandemic-era spike. But that doesn’t alleviate concerns for some wary residents after several mass shootings and other problems.

By Louis Krauss and

Jeff Hargarten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 8:12PM
The city clears a homeless encampment near E. Lake St. 28th Av. S. in Minneapolis last month. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite seven mass shootings in Minneapolis this year — four since August, including at Annunciation Church, and three others on or near a troubled stretch of Lake Street — the city remains on track to see a reduction in all categories of major crime this year.

That disconnect between the data and recent events is reflected in the perception some residents have about safety in the state’s largest city.

“I don’t believe there has been an improvement,” Larry Naber, 84, told the Minnesota Star Tribune from his porch a block away from Folwell Park on the North Side. He said the sound of gunfire at night and open-air drug dealing erodes any confidence in the positive citywide trends. “We still hear gunshots every week.”

The city has recorded about 50 fewer shootings, nine fewer homicides and a third fewer carjackings and other robberies compared to last year. Stolen vehicles, once at record highs in 2023, have fallen another quarter.

Some crime metrics are even below pre-pandemic levels, with about 18% fewer robberies and 28% fewer burglaries compared to the first nine months of 2019. And despite this year’s mass shootings, the tally of gunshot victims has dropped closer to the city’s pre-pandemic volume.

Shootings are down in most neighborhoods across Minneapolis, including a collective 33% drop that has driven the North Side toward record lows.

Folwell and some other neighborhoods like Jordan have seen significant reductions in gun violence. Those two combined for 16 shootings so far this year, compared to nearly 40 last year through September.

Other Folwell residents interviewed said they’ve seen improvement in the last year. Augustus Young, 38, bought a house in 2020 where he lives with his wife and kids. He said it’s become “calm and quiet” since they moved in.

“Closer to the pandemic there were more shootings, but it’s been pretty much nothing now,” Young said.

Another neighbor, Robert Blackman, 74, also said he’s noticed reductions in shootings since the pandemic. In the past while walking his dog, Blackman said he’d sometimes find shell casings in the alley but hasn’t seen any in the past couple of years.

Apart from shootings, some residents told the Star Tribune they remain concerned about the frequent drug dealing they see, even during midday hours, just a couple of blocks away on Lowry Avenue.

Mass shootings cut into progress

While the North Side has seen dramatic reductions in shootings, progress on the South Side has been slower.

The Fifth Precinct saw more shooting victims this year than last, due in part to the Annunciation Church shooting that killed two children and injured 21 others.

Gun violence in the Whittier neighborhood south of downtown has also increased in recent years, reaching the second-highest shooting tally in the city behind Windom, even with four fewer victims so far through September.

Shootings are also down across most neighborhoods in the Third Precinct covering southeast Minneapolis, but a handful of mass shootings in Phillips and Longfellow have increased the homicide count, which outpaces last year.

Residents who live a couple of blocks south of the mass shooting site near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, expressed mixed opinions about safety.

Emanuel Cole lives in a house on 4th Avenue S., said he doesn’t believe that citywide crime is down overall.

“We know it isn’t down, and anyone who lives around here knows it” Cole, 53, said.

The most frequent issues he sees are car break-ins, open drug use, and thefts including people stealing from his garage.

While larcenies are down overall in Minneapolis, thefts from vehicles have been ticking back up the last few years. Shoplifting is up a third from last year, and thefts from buildings increased about a quarter.

Three different mass shootings along Lake Street near the end of summer only added to the neighborhood’s concerns.

Cole said it has been sad for him seeing the large number of homeless people in the area, many of whom struggle with addiction and mental health. Cole noted it seems like they roam further into the neighborhoods each time the city clears an encampment.

“They don’t have camps anymore, so they’re out everywhere all through the neighborhood, all times of day and night,” Cole said.

A couple of blocks away from Cole’s house, renter Diana Current said she doesn’t feel like the area is unsafe. She thinks the primary need is assisting those who are homeless and giving them resources to help deal with trauma or poverty.

“I feel like people are struggling, they’ve got some trauma, and that stuff is coming out in the incorrect manner by taking it out on other people,” she said, adding that she was previously homeless.

Minneapolis in line with nationwide trends

The crime declines in the Twin Cities follow national trends. FBI data shows a 7% drop in violent crime nationwide from July 2024 to May 2025 — including a 16% decrease in murders — while property crimes fell about 12%.

And a midyear Council on Criminal Justice report showed widespread violent crime rate declines in major American cities, including Chicago, Washington and Baltimore.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not respond to requests for an interview with Chief Brian O’Hara for this story, but both the chief and Mayor Jacob Frey discussed the positive trends in a recent news conference after the city graduated its largest police recruitment class in years.

They both acknowledged that the perception of safety took a hit after the four mass shootings at the end of the summer.

“We’re doing everything we can to address the spike, but the overall picture is, yes, overall violence, all categories of violence, still remains down year to date, as well as property crime,” O’Hara said.

Frey followed the chief by saying the perception of safety is important to address along with recording positive crime trends.

“When you have a school or church shooting, when you have a bunch of people get shot at a homeless encampment, it’s horrific, and so the progress is very real and it’s fragile,” Frey said.

Proximity of events matters

Chris Uggen, a professor of sociology at the University of Minnesota, said it can be especially hard to reduce safety concerns among Minnesotans given how dramatic this summer’s incidents have been.

The assassinations of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the Annunciation church shooting were particularly traumatic events that can ripple through our communities, he said.

“Proximity really matters here — proximity in time and in space, and also in terms of our identity,” Uggen said. “Parents certainly look at that church shooting and and experience some degree of identification and trauma.”

Despite five years passing since the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis officer, Uggen said it’s another incident where the trauma from it remains fresh for many, especially Black residents and some of his own students.

“My students were saying, ‘I was watching someone who looked like my dad being killed on the street,’” he said.

At the same time, Uggen said it’s true that the trends inching back towards pre-pandemic crime levels is a positive sign, though he’s noticed some concerning changes.

While there has been some increase in the number of mass violence incidents in the United States, a greater worry of Uggen’s is that incidents are becoming more lethal on average.

“To put it crudely, the body count has increased in the recent past, and I think that is concerning,” Uggen said.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

Jeff Hargarten

Data Journalist

Jeff Hargarten is a Minnesota Star Tribune journalist at the intersection of data analysis, reporting, coding and design.

