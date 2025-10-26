The heroes of Annunciation

Minneapolis police Lt. Ryan Kelly remembers the silence.
A surge of frantic 911 calls sent him racing down Interstate 35W toward the scene of a reported active shooter in south Minneapolis. But when he arrived at Annunciation Catholic Church that morning, heart pounding, he stepped out of his squad car and heard nothing.
An unknown assailant had unleashed a torrent of 116 rounds minutes earlier, shattering stained glass windows and terrorizing the young parishioners praying inside. The stench of gunpowder still hung in the air.
Kelly left his steel chest plate and ballistics helmet behind; there was no time.
A man, standing frozen on the lawn, could not speak when Kelly inquired about victims — only point.
“I’m going in,” Kelly radioed to dispatch, before sprinting toward the church’s double doors. Stillness greeted him inside.
Then, slowly, dozens of heads poked up from behind the pews.
Bravery amid trauma
Two months after the Aug. 27 mass shooting that left the Twin Cities shaken, Kelly and four other first responders shared, for the first time, their accounts from that chaotic day.