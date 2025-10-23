Sophia Forchas leaves hospital to boisterous welcome home 2 months after Annunciation shooting

Sophia Forchas, the 12-year-old who doctors worried would not survive wounds she sustained during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, received a joyous reception Thursday upon her release from the hospital nearly two months later.
Under escort from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Sophia rode in a stretch limousine after being discharged from Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she and several other victims were taken on Aug. 27.
Forchas, dressed in blue sweats and a backward ball cap, flashed a big grin as the limo door swung open. She was greeted by well-wishers’ cheers and applause outside HCMC’s emergency entrance.
Among those there with a hug was Dr. Walt Galicich, who gave a sobering assessment of Sophia’s prognosis less than two weeks after the shooting that killed two students and injured 28 others.
“There is a chance that maybe she is the third fatality in this event,” he said on Sept. 5. “But the door’s been opened a little bit. There’s some rays of hope shining through.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.