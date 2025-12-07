More colleges are offering classes helping students identify truth in a confusing world

The class, called “Defense Against the Dark Arts,” is among a handful of similar offerings to pop up across Minnesota, aiming to help students recognize and protect themselves from disinformation and misinformation, which many experts say are increasingly powerful in our digital age. Some have provocative titles — the University of Minnesota is offering a “Calling Bullshit: How to Live in a Factual World” class next semester, while Carleton College students can enroll in “Bullshit: How to Spot it and Protect Yourself” this spring.