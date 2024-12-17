In rare bipartisan effort, Klobuchar and Cruz push to make ‘revenge porn’ a federal crime

The images are sometimes altered using artificial intelligence, or are private photos that are disseminated, often by disgruntled partners or spouses. Celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence, count themselves as victims. The majority of the images posted online are of women or teenage girls, according to the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, an advocacy group. One of Tuesday’s speakers was Samantha McCoy, now a Texas attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors, whose rape in college was posted online by her assailant.