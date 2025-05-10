High Schools

Meet Minnesota’s top 25 baseball prospects

High school players are rising up the recruiting rankings all over the state as the season passes the midway mark.

Prep Baseball Minnesota, Special to the Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 8:34PM
Proctor pitcher Nicholas Terhaar is one of Minnesota's top prospects. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In one month, the Minnesota high school baseball state tournament will begin for the four classes of competition at four ballparks across the state. We’ll soon find out which teams advance to the championships at Target Field.

Which players will lead their high school teams into those tournament brackets? Perhaps some of the players are listed in this breakdown of the top 25 prospects in Minnesota from Andy Judkins of Prep Baseball Minnesota:

Class of 2025

Nick Bowron, Rochester Lourdes (Creighton)

A staple for Lourdes throughout his high school career, Bowron brings a powerful combination of size and strength. A catcher who bats lefthanded, Bowron can change the game both at the plate and behind it. He is ranked No. 10 in Minnesota’s 2025 class by Prep Baseball Minnesota.

Jack Butterworth, Minnetonka (Arizona State)

He has been the ace for the Skippers the past two seasons. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Butterworth is an imposing presence on the mound and leads the charge for the state’s No. 4-ranked team in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s latest Minnesota Top 25. His fastball touches the low 90s.

Blake Eckerle, White Bear Lake (Utah)

One of the top backstops in Minnesota, Eckerle committed early to Utah. A two-sport athlete, he’s made a major impact for White Bear Lake both offensively and on the mound. The lefthanded hitter has helped guide the No. 12 Bears to a 9-3 start.

Ethan Felling, Mahtomedi (Minnesota)

A lefty arm who committed early to the Gophers, Felling has led the Zephyrs to back-to-back state title game appearances. The No. 5 prospect in the 2025 class is now looking to make it three in a row.

Noah Filer, Wayzata (Purdue)

A two-way force, Filer posted a 7-0 record last spring, helping the Trojans to a 26-1 season and a third-place state finish. The Purdue commit is once again producing video-game numbers this spring.

Cooper Fiskewold, St. Francis (Nebraska Omaha)

Fiskewold is one of the top hitters in the north metro. The righthanded outfielder hits for a high average and power and has been a key piece for the Saints.

Jack Gessner, Woodbury (Illinois-Chicago)

Woodbury continues to develop elite pitching, and Gessner is the latest. The 6-2 lefty features a fastball in the mid-to-upper 80s and is having a dominant senior campaign.

Will Haas, Rockford (Tennessee)

The state’s top draft prospect, Haas helped the Rockets to a state title last spring and has them off to a 12-1 start this year. The lefthander touches the low 90s and has drawn significant pro scouting attention.

John Henry Kohorst, Cretin-Derham Hall (Iowa)

A three-year letter winner for the powerhouse Raiders, Kohorst is a key arm for the state’s top-ranked team. He throws in the low 90s and contributes offensively as well.

Owen Marsolek, Duluth Marshall (Western Kentucky)

A two-way talent, Marsolek has a strong case as one of the best to suit up for the Hilltoppers. His mid-to-upper-80s fastball and all-around skill set make him a game-changer.

Nicholas Terhaar, Proctor (Iowa)

A physical righthander for Proctor, Terhaar sits in the low 90s and has topped out at 94 mph. At 6-3, 210 pounds, he’s ranked No. 2 in Minnesota and No. 418 nationally by Prep Baseball.

Seth Thompson, Northfield (Creighton)

A big, strong, lefthanded-hitting infielder, Thompson combines top-tier bat speed with power. He helped lead his team to state and is ranked No. 8 in Minnesota’s 2025 class.

Hunter Vadeer, Lyle-Pacelli (Creighton)

One of the state’s top two-way players, Vadeer leads Lyle-Pacelli on the mound and at the plate. An athletic talent with high upside, he is ranked No. 3 in Minnesota and No. 453 nationally.

Hayden Vucinovich, Bloomington Jefferson (Minnesota)

One of the hardest throwers in the state, Vucinovich has hit 95.5 mph via Trackman. Though not the biggest pitcher physically, he possesses elite arm strength and is staying home to play for the Gophers.

Carson Walker, Lakeville South (Augustana)

A key contributor to the Cougars’ strong start, Walker features an upper-80s fastball and a solid slider/changeup mix. He’s one of the south metro’s more dominant arms.

Class of 2026

Noah Asuma, Cherry (Minnesota, verbal)

One of the top athletes in northern Minnesota, Asuma is a standout on the hardwood and on the diamond for Cherry. He’s a top middle-infield prospect and a future Gopher.

Andrew Gette, Mounds View (Miami, Fla., verbal)

A towering presence at 6-5, 215 pounds, Gette helped Mounds View reach the state title game last year. His fastball touches the low 90s and he’s committed to Miami.

Parker Killian, Chaska (Minnesota, verbal)

Chaska’s ace and the No. 1 player in Minnesota’s 2026 class, Killian features a low-90s fastball, sharp slider and a power changeup with elite metrics.

Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minnesota, verbal)

A hard-throwing righty, Ohm has hit 93 mph. He’s another high-upside junior staying in-state with the Gophers and could attract significant scout attention next spring.

Class of 2027

Jackson Kolb, White Bear Lake (uncommitted)

With an upper-80s fastball, Kolb has been a standout this spring. He’s ranked No. 4 in Prep Baseball Minnesota’s 2027 class.

Tyson Moore, Buffalo (uncommitted)

The top backstop in the 2027 class, Moore has a big arm, solid glove and real power potential. He is ranked No. 2 in the state.

Beckett Shimpa, Maple Grove (uncommitted)

An intriguing lefty, Shimpa boasts a 6-3, 190-pound frame and has touched 92 mph. He’s a name college programs — and scouts — will be following closely.

Class of 2028

Lincoln Page, Edina (uncommitted)

A rising star, Page is ranked No. 4 in Minnesota’s 2028 class and hits in the middle of the Hornets lineup as a freshman. Page plays catcher, shortstop and pitches.

Cooper Sanders, Centennial (uncommitted)

A rare ninth-grader already reaching the low 90s, Sanders is a special talent. He’s ranked No. 59 nationally by Prep Baseball.

Henry Semans, Blaine (uncommitted)

An infielder with advanced pop for his age, Semans plays for one of the state’s top teams and is ranked No. 2 in the 2028 class.

. . .

This article was published via a new partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune. Please read more about this partnership here.

Andy Judkins

Prep Baseball Minnesota, Special to the Star Tribune

