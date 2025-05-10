Meet Minnesota’s top 25 baseball prospects

In one month, the Minnesota high school baseball state tournament will begin for the four classes of competition at four ballparks across the state. We’ll soon find out which teams advance to the championships at Target Field.
Which players will lead their high school teams into those tournament brackets? Perhaps some of the players are listed in this breakdown of the top 25 prospects in Minnesota from Andy Judkins of Prep Baseball Minnesota:
Class of 2025
Nick Bowron, Rochester Lourdes (Creighton)
A staple for Lourdes throughout his high school career, Bowron brings a powerful combination of size and strength. A catcher who bats lefthanded, Bowron can change the game both at the plate and behind it. He is ranked No. 10 in Minnesota’s 2025 class by Prep Baseball Minnesota.
Jack Butterworth, Minnetonka (Arizona State)
He has been the ace for the Skippers the past two seasons. At 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Butterworth is an imposing presence on the mound and leads the charge for the state’s No. 4-ranked team in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s latest Minnesota Top 25. His fastball touches the low 90s.
Blake Eckerle, White Bear Lake (Utah)
One of the top backstops in Minnesota, Eckerle committed early to Utah. A two-sport athlete, he’s made a major impact for White Bear Lake both offensively and on the mound. The lefthanded hitter has helped guide the No. 12 Bears to a 9-3 start.