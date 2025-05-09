St. Cloud

Minnesota truck driver gets in crash and leaves scene where teen motorist dies, officials say

One of the teen’s passengers was critically injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 10:43PM
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office (Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office )

A dump truck driver collided Friday with an SUV in northern Minnesota and left the scene, where a teenage motorist died, officials said.

The wreck involving three vehicles occurred about 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 1 and 66 near Crosslake, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The dump truck entered the intersection and collided with an SUV, and a second SUV also was struck.

Emergency medical responders performed life-saving measures on the 18-year-old driver of the SUV that was first involved in the wreck. The teenager died at the scene.

The teenager’s front passenger was critically injured and taken to a hospital in an air ambulance. A backseat passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle with noncritical injuries.

The truck driver “departed the scene with their employer,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read but offered no further elaboration.

State records show the truck is registered to Schrupp Excavating, of Pine River, Minn. A Schrupp family member confirmed that a Schrupp truck was involved in the crash, but other company officials were not immediately available to comment about the driver’s departure.

No other possible injuries were disclosed. Officials have yet to release the identities of any of the vehicles’ occupants.

The Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol are jointly investigating the incident.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Minnesota truck driver gets in crash and leaves scene where teen motorist dies, officials say

card image

One of the teen’s passengers was critically injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

St. Cloud

Man sentenced to life without parole for 2023 stabbing death of vulnerable Waite Park woman

People enter Stearns County Courthouse on the first day of jury selection for the trial of Brian G. Fitch in St. Cloud, Minn. on Monday, January 12, 2015.

St. Cloud

YMCA in central Minnesota to pay $140K to settle claims manager sexually harassed female workers

card image