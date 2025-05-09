Minnesota truck driver gets in crash and leaves scene where teen motorist dies, officials say

A dump truck driver collided Friday with an SUV in northern Minnesota and left the scene, where a teenage motorist died, officials said.
The wreck involving three vehicles occurred about 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 1 and 66 near Crosslake, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
The dump truck entered the intersection and collided with an SUV, and a second SUV also was struck.
Emergency medical responders performed life-saving measures on the 18-year-old driver of the SUV that was first involved in the wreck. The teenager died at the scene.
The teenager’s front passenger was critically injured and taken to a hospital in an air ambulance. A backseat passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle with noncritical injuries.
The truck driver “departed the scene with their employer,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read but offered no further elaboration.
State records show the truck is registered to Schrupp Excavating, of Pine River, Minn. A Schrupp family member confirmed that a Schrupp truck was involved in the crash, but other company officials were not immediately available to comment about the driver’s departure.