St. John’s, College of St. Benedict coping with second student rape allegation in less than a month

St. John’s University and neighboring College of St. Benedict is coping with a second student being accused of rape in less than a month and has announced new steps to address sexual assaults on the two campuses.
John Anderson Kocher, 18, of Chanhassen was charged in Stearns County District Court on Feb. 20 with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the early December assault of a woman in her dorm room at the affiliated College of St. Benedict.
Kocher was charged by summons and awaits scheduling of his first court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Kocher for a response to the allegations.
On Jan. 29, Brian M. Kimithi, 19, was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an assault two days earlier in a woman’s residence on College Avenue in St. Joseph. Kimithi remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.
School administrators said at the time Kimithi was charged that he is no longer enrolled at St. John’s.
Following the posting of the Star Tribune report, College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University President Brian Bruess sent a statement to students and families saying that “sexual misconduct and gender-based violence have no place at CSB or SJU. When reports are made, we take them seriously and respond promptly.”
In the wake of this second sexual assault case, Bruess disclosed that “over the coming weeks and months, our Student Success and Campus Life teams will expand educational programming focused on consent, healthy relationships, bystander intervention and community responsibility.”
What the statement did not address was Kocher’s status as a St. John’s student.