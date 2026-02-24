Advertisement
St. Cloud

St. John’s, College of St. Benedict coping with second student rape allegation in less than a month

The campuses have announced new steps to address sexual assault.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 7:14PM
People enter Stearns County Courthouse on the first day of jury selection for the trial of Brian G. Fitch in St. Cloud, Minn. on Monday, January 12, 2015.
Stearns County Courthouse (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
St. John’s University and neighboring College of St. Benedict is coping with a second student being accused of rape in less than a month and has announced new steps to address sexual assaults on the two campuses.

John Anderson Kocher, 18, of Chanhassen was charged in Stearns County District Court on Feb. 20 with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the early December assault of a woman in her dorm room at the affiliated College of St. Benedict.

Kocher was charged by summons and awaits scheduling of his first court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to Kocher for a response to the allegations.

On Jan. 29, Brian M. Kimithi, 19, was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an assault two days earlier in a woman’s residence on College Avenue in St. Joseph. Kimithi remains jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail.

School administrators said at the time Kimithi was charged that he is no longer enrolled at St. John’s.

Following the posting of the Star Tribune report, College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University President Brian Bruess sent a statement to students and families saying that “sexual misconduct and gender-based violence have no place at CSB or SJU. When reports are made, we take them seriously and respond promptly.”

In the wake of this second sexual assault case, Bruess disclosed that “over the coming weeks and months, our Student Success and Campus Life teams will expand educational programming focused on consent, healthy relationships, bystander intervention and community responsibility.”

What the statement did not address was Kocher’s status as a St. John’s student.

A state Office of Higher Education report covering 2023, the most recent year available, said there were 300 reports of sexual assault received by colleges across Minnesota, with 16 of them reported to the St. John’s and St. Benedict’s administrators.

The statewide total continues a steady decline in recent years, the report noted, and is well below the total of 491 in 2019.

Of the 300 assaulted reports in 2023, about 40% prompted the school to investigate. In many instances, the higher ed report pointed out, allegations “were not investigated by the institutions because the student complainant chose not to pursue that option.”

According to the charges against Kocher:

A woman reported to law enforcement that she was in her dorm room on the night of Dec. 6-7 with Kocher and others. She said Kocher missed his bus back to his dorm and she invited him to stay in her room. “Kocher agreed and said they would just sleep,” the complaint read.

While in the same bed, Kocher started kissing her. She twice told him to stop. She awoke about 10 a.m. and was concerned that she had been assaulted. One of the people hanging out in the dorm room that night said Kocher admitted having intercourse with the woman.

The woman went to St. Cloud Hospital on Dec. 9 and submitted evidence for a sexual assault kit.

While with law enforcement, the woman contacted Kocher over Instagram, and he said in messages, “‘I never meant at all to do anything without you permitting me. ... I am sorry beyond words.’”

Under police questioning, Kocher admitted to not asking the woman for permission to have sex with her.

The other rape case

According to the charges against Kimithi, a woman told police she was sleeping and woke to him raping her. She said she tried to push him away and yell for help, but he grabbed her throat and began to choke her, the complaint read.

He left after a few minutes, and the victim alerted another woman, who called police, the charges continued. Responding officers photographed scratches and bruising on the woman, the complaint noted.

“Despite ongoing efforts to curb sexual violence on college campuses,” the higher ed report’s authors wrote, “sexual violence remains a public health issue for college students. Students who experience sexual violence are at higher risk of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and non-suicidal self-injuries.”

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

