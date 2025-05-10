Biden goes public in attacking Trump — and defending himself

Former President Joe Biden has made several appearances in recent weeks that have raised his profile in a way unusual for a recent ex-president, providing a platform for him to criticize President Donald Trump as dishonest, bullying and “vacant.”
The appearances have also allowed Biden to defend his own legacy at a time when Trump frequently blames him by name, many Democrats remain frustrated that he took so long to end his 2024 presidential campaign and a pair of recent books assert that Biden’s team hid his cognitive decline at the end of his presidency.
“They are wrong,” Biden said of the assertions about his decline in an appearance Thursday on ABC’s “The View.” “There is nothing to sustain that.”
The result is a striking dynamic in which two presidents — each the other’s successor as well as his predecessor — are engaged in a public back-and-forth over whether one wrecked the economy or the other is embarrassing America. While Trump blames Biden for the economy and the border, Biden is defending his legacy in the face of attacks on Social Security and free trade.
One Democrat thinks he knows why Trump can’t stop talking about his predecessor.
“Trump is suffering a significant erosion in his job approval. He has to have somebody to blame, and he is deflecting as much attention as he can on Joe Biden,” said former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel (D-New York). “Silence by Joe Biden would be a win for Trump; it validates Trump’s absurd charges. So being quiet is not an option.”
Still, some Democrats worry that Biden’s reemergence plays into Trump’s hands. In Thursday’s appearance on “The View,” Biden was asked why he thinks Trump mentions him so often, sometimes multiple times a day. Biden suggested it is because he is the only politician to have defeated Trump electorally.
“I beat him,” Biden said emphatically. “I’m used to dealing with bullies.” But he also accepted responsibility for Trump’s victory last year, saying, “I was in charge and he won, so I take responsibility.”