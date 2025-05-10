Dennis Anderson: Crane Lake gives up its walleyes — and its memories

CRANE LAKE, MINN. – Walleyes are one reason I come to this lake.
Another is the memory of my old pal, Betty Lessard.
Betty’s grandfather and his family traveled into this country in the late 1800s, having boarded a steamer in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, headed for Duluth.
Paddling birch bark canoes across Lake Vermilion, they angled down the Vermilion River to Crane Lake, and from there pointed their double-enders toward Sand Point and Namakan lakes, and eventually to Lake Kabetogama, where they settled.
By the time I met Betty in the 1980s, she was living alone on an island on Namakan, a shotgun with double-aught buck always by the door, and Magnum, a big black dog that lived to age 14, at her side.
On Saturday morning, when Minnesota’s fishing season opened anew, I thought of Betty as Steve Vilks, Joe Hermes and I putted away from the dock at Nelson’s Resort on Crane Lake.
The morning air was fresh, with a temperature in the mid-30s. A single loon, voiceless in the gathering light, bobbed in the chilled lake, while on shore a belted kingfisher called dibs on its territory.
“Let’s try the Gorge,’’ Steve said.