Minnesota anglers bask in the sun on Fishing Opener

Throngs of Minnesotans flocked to lakes under mostly sunny skies and warming temps Saturday morning to celebrate the opening day of the state’s walleye, northern pike, bass and trout-in-lakes season.
Fishing license sales heading into the weekend were up 10% from a year ago, suggesting that more than 410,000 people would wet a line by the weekend’s end. Minnesota has 4,500 fishing lakes and anglers cast or drop their lures from Crane Lake at the Canadian border to Lake Sarah in Murray County, where temperatures were expected to climb into the 80s.
On a boat on Crane, a 34-degree early morning warmed to 58 degrees by 8:30 a.m., when a first keeper walleye was landed. Only a week ago, ice was still covering some of the lake.
Crane Lake hosted an eager opening day crowd. The walleye bite early in the morning was a little slower than expected, but the lake had a nice walleye chop without gusty winds. His fishing group was using mainly rainbow chubs. Spottail shiners were available at certain bait outlets, but not everywhere.
In the metro area, Bald Eagle-Otter Lake Regional Park, just north of downtown White Bear Lake, buzzed with people of all ages and all means of gear. Anglers came and went from the busy boat access, while shore anglers fanned out.
Clear and sunny with a light breeze, the opener drew two White Bear Lake brothers and their friend to a popular fishing pier by about 7 a.m.. Three other anglers tried their luck at the other end of the pier, with several more anglers on the shore.
Shao Pheng Leng, 19, and his little brother Yi, 12, were working Whopper Poppers and ChatterBaits when their friend Evan Chang, 19, also of White Bear Lake, reeled in a little bluegill. He was using nightcrawlers.
This wasn’t the brothers’ first time out. Shao Pheng credited their uncle with getting them into the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. Young Yi even participated on the Mariner Middle School ice fishing club. The threesome were happy to be out.