Fed up with high-tech fishing? This central Minnesota lake is for you.

Annie Battle Lake is about five miles northeast of the town of Battle Lake. Until 1990, it was privately held within a game farm owned by Cowles Media Co. of Minneapolis. At the time, Cowles was the owner of the Star Tribune newspaper and the company donated the historic property to The Nature Conservancy of Minnesota for the purpose of creating Glendalough State Park. (A previous owner gave the name Glendalough to the property in honor of an Irish monastery.)