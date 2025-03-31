Minnesota fishing enthusiasts bash technology that allows anglers to ‘sharp-shoot’

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Cass County Deputy Sheriff Bob Landreville and veteran fishing guide Dan Craven refer to their beloved Leech Lake as the mother of all Minnesota muskie lakes.
At a fishing forum last week at Timberlake Lodge, their voices stood out amid a crowd of industry stakeholders from across the state who aired a litany of concerns over the growing use of forward-facing sonar. The technology provides live, underwater video feeds that have greatly accelerated catch rates of muskies, crappies and large walleyes to the point of worry.
“The fish can’t hide anymore,” said Aaron Meyer, co-chair of the Minnesota Muskie and Pike Alliance. “They’re as easy to see as the Star of Bethlehem.”
About 180 people attended the event hosted by the MN-FISH Sportfishing Foundation. Among them were anglers, guides, state fisheries biologists, resort operators, fishing club members and bait shop owners.
“It’s the hottest topic in fishing. … It has me very concerned," said Jeremy Smith, a lifelong angler who led the discussion of fishing’s most accurate surveillance tool. “We’ve entered an era of more intelligent pressure.”
Most vivid in Friday’s discussion were tales of dead muskies floating on Leech Lake and other muskie waters. Landreville, Craven and Meyer all talked about the unsettling new experience of seeing “floaters.”
Minnesota muskie anglers are known for returning their catches to the water, but an alarming number of the fish are succumbing to the stress of being overhandled in boats or from barotrauma, a condition caused by rapid pressure changes when fish are brought to the surface from deep water.
In Leech and other lakes, muskies have become particularly vulnerable from June 1 until July 4, when big females retreat to deep caverns to recoup from spawning, Craven and Landreville said. Those trophy-sized fish used to be nearly undiscoverable in their deep haunts, but anglers with forward-facing sonar gear now “sharp-shoot” or “road-hunt” them by roaming the surface, eyes on their video screens.