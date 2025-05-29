CLEAR LAKE, MINN. — Sheep clambered out of a trailer, rushed down a ramp and spilled into a field of knee-high grass covered by rows of solar panels. Some leaped as they exited, joining the chorus of bleats and laughter from the humans watching.
The animals deployed Thursday morning are Xcel Energy’s newest and perhaps most adorable workers, carrying out the important task of keeping plants away from solar panels.
“It’s keeping the veg down, pretty much eating anything that’s green on the ground,“ said Luke Molus, Xcel Energy’s operations manager for the Sherco solar site. ”It keeps the veg out of the panels, out of the wiring.”
The grazing project at Xcel’s Sherco solar project is the latest — and biggest — example of a movement in Minnesota to improve habitat at solar farms and and pair energy production with agriculture.
Sherco is already Minnesota’s largest solar farm, built to help replace the power lost as Xcel’s coal plant next door in Becker closes in phases by 2030. The solar farm will get even bigger, after state regulators last year approved an expansion.
Xcel expects as many as 2,500 sheep to mow its ground cover of pollinator and wildlife friendly plants for months every year.
“It is really a burgeoning thing,” said Brian Ross, vice president of renewable energy at the nonprofit Great Plains Institute. “That’s reflected by Xcel in their efforts here.”
At Sherco, the sheep are provided by MNL, a company based in Otsego focused on ecological restoration.