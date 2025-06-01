Can Trump fix the national debt? Republican senators, many investors and even Elon Musk have doubts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump faces the challenge of convincing Republican senators, global investors, voters and even Elon Musk that he won't bury the federal government in debt with his multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package.
The response so far from financial markets has been skeptical as Trump seems unable to trim deficits as promised.
''All of this rhetoric about cutting trillions of dollars of spending has come to nothing — and the tax bill codifies that,'' said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank. ''There is a level of concern about the competence of Congress and this administration and that makes adding a whole bunch of money to the deficit riskier.''
The White House has viciously lashed out at anyone who has voiced concern about the debt snowballing under Trump, even though it did exactly that in his first term after his 2017 tax cuts.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt opened her briefing Thursday by saying she wanted ''to debunk some false claims" about his tax cuts.
Leavitt said that the "blatantly wrong claim that the ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill' increases the deficit is based on the Congressional Budget Office and other scorekeepers who use shoddy assumptions and have historically been terrible at forecasting across Democrat and Republican administrations alike.''
But Trump himself has suggested that the lack of sufficient spending cuts to offset his tax reductions came out of the need to hold the Republican congressional coalition together.
''We have to get a lot of votes,'' Trump said last week. ''We can't be cutting.''