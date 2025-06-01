Review: Mythical deer instigate change in a multimedia dance work

Dancers Jesse Schmitz-Boyd, Maginnis and Ilse performed a lovely trio in the work, transforming from human to animal form when Schmitz-Boyd took up a deer head from the floor and operated it in a way that it was both mask and puppet. Rather than wearing the deer head on his face, Schmitz-Boyd manipulated its movements while Maginnis and Ilse became a part of the same creature, moving together as the deer. At times, they’d switch who held the deer’s head, while the other two fell behind creating its body.