Why now might be the best time to make a deal on boats, ATVs and other powersports

Buyers with cash and confidence can find deals now on the recreational vehicle of their dreams, be it motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, pontoon or more.
The pandemic stoked people’s interest in the outdoors, which sparked a surge of sales across the industry. Vehicles sold out quickly and manufacturers ramped up production to meet demand.
That didn’t last as long as some manufacturers predicted, though, meaning there’s now a backlog of inventory at dealerships in Minnesota and beyond.
For consumers, that translates to a chance to save money on a big-ticket discretionary purchase.
“The pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime event which has caused once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for powersports purchases,” said David Glassman, president of Tousley Motorsports & Marine.
Here’s how to find the best price on a powersport machine and make the most of this Minnesota summer:
Why now?
As pandemic restrictions lifted, interest rates started to climb. The economy also became more unsteady, and consumer confidence sank.
Potential motorsport buyers tightened their grip on household budgets, eradicating or significantly cutting down on expensive “want-to-have” items.