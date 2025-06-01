Why now might be the best time to make a deal on boats, ATVs and other powersports

First, know the total cost of ownership. The purchase price of a vehicle is one part, but buyers should also be aware of operating, insurance, license and maintenance costs. Registering a Jet Ski in Minnesota, for example, costs $85. Insurance for that personal watercraft can range from $100 to $500 per year, per Boat Ed, an online provider of boater safety courses and information. Insurance depends on the type of vehicle, so consulting with an insurance agent will provide the most accurate total.