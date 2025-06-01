Money, Work, Know-How

Why now might be the best time to make a deal on boats, ATVs and other powersports

After a sales surge during the pandemic, manufacturers like Minnesota-based Polaris and its dealers are eager to shed excess inventory, which means affordable prices for prospective buyers.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 1:01PM
“The pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime event which has caused once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for powersports purchases,” says David Glassman, president of Tousley Motorsports & Marine. Glassman, center, meets with sales consultants Jon Osowski, left, and Galen Maurer at the dealership in White Bear Lake last summer. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Buyers with cash and confidence can find deals now on the recreational vehicle of their dreams, be it motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile, pontoon or more.

The pandemic stoked people’s interest in the outdoors, which sparked a surge of sales across the industry. Vehicles sold out quickly and manufacturers ramped up production to meet demand.

That didn’t last as long as some manufacturers predicted, though, meaning there’s now a backlog of inventory at dealerships in Minnesota and beyond.

For consumers, that translates to a chance to save money on a big-ticket discretionary purchase.

“The pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime event which has caused once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for powersports purchases,” said David Glassman, president of Tousley Motorsports & Marine.

Here’s how to find the best price on a powersport machine and make the most of this Minnesota summer:

Why now?

As pandemic restrictions lifted, interest rates started to climb. The economy also became more unsteady, and consumer confidence sank.

Potential motorsport buyers tightened their grip on household budgets, eradicating or significantly cutting down on expensive “want-to-have” items.

That left manufacturers like Medina-based Polaris with elevated inventory levels and the industry as a whole in a recession for nearly the past two years.

Now manufacturers and dealers are motivated to offload current inventory to make room for 2026 models, which come out around late summer. They’re offering rebates, discounts and financing options as incentives to buy now.

What about tariffs?

Sellers warn these deals won’t last forever. And President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten to increase the price of the newest models later this year.

Related Coverage

Business

Deals on Polaris vehicles grow as dealerships face high inventories

“Vehicles at dealership right now were manufactured pre-tariff. Even if the vehicles were assembled in Mexico or Canada, the tariffs on components [like wire harnesses, batteries, aluminum castings, pistons] still raise costs,” Glassman said. “Price increases have already started being announced on future products.”

Last summer, Polaris, the largest company in the powersports industry, said it would slow down production and shipments to help its dealers manage excess inventory. But those pullbacks take time to move through the system and make a difference.

“The whole market is down for powersports,” said Power Lodge owner Tom Dehn, whose six locations in Minnesota and Florida sell boats and other powersports. “Now is a great time to buy.”

How to prepare

Before heading to a dealer to shop, those in the recreation market should do some research.

First, know the total cost of ownership. The purchase price of a vehicle is one part, but buyers should also be aware of operating, insurance, license and maintenance costs. Registering a Jet Ski in Minnesota, for example, costs $85. Insurance for that personal watercraft can range from $100 to $500 per year, per Boat Ed, an online provider of boater safety courses and information. Insurance depends on the type of vehicle, so consulting with an insurance agent will provide the most accurate total.

Good maintenance and proper storage can extend the life of your purchase. Consider the cost to trailer and store your new toy as well as the cost to winterize it. It’s about $10 to $15 per foot to shrink wrap a boat for winter, for example, and more if you don’t have room at your cabin or in your garage for indoor storage.

Owners of larger boats might need to pay for a boat lift or slip in a marina for the summer.

Financing options are also good to know. Some powersports manufacturers provide consumer financing options, but many boat manufacturers do not. Elevated interest rates have been one of the major reasons consumers have reined in spending, leading to the downturn in the industry. So shopping for favorable rates can make a difference.

Local dealerships will also help consumers shop around for financing or apply for a new boat or ATV loan from your bank or credit union. Interest rate offers for a new boat or ATV can be lower than current home mortgage rates of about 7%, with terms of 36 to 84 months. Some manufacturers have less than 1% rates on promotional 36-month loans.

Dealers will negotiate with a variety of financial institutions to secure lower interest rates for their buyers.

A manufacturer’s rebate or discount on financing can also help, but you are not likely to qualify for both. A good dealer will help you sort out which one applies to you.

Rebates are a post-purchase discount where manufacturers will send you money back after purchase. For example: Manitou pontoons under Canada-based BRP Inc. is offering a $20,000 manufacturer rebate on certain model year 2023 pontoons and $6,000 to $15,000 rebates on some 2024 models.

According to Glassman, Polaris, BRP and Honda have $2,500 to $5,000 rebates on select 2024 side-by-side models.

“Dealers are working on the buyer’s behalf right now,” Dehn said.

Consider options

Flexibility can be a real budget-saver.

“Don’t be stuck on the one particular model,” Dehn said.

With all the extra inventory, dealers might have older models they’re still trying to sell. Asking about that and being OK with basic trim options can lead to a great deal.

For those set on newer models but don’t have tens of thousands of dollars (or more) to spend, look into subscriptions or rental options. You’ll be at the whim of the machine’s availability, but you won’t have to commit to the cost and hassle of owning.

Minneapolis-based Your Boat Club offers a subscription service that allows members to check out a variety of boats in a variety of locations for a monthly or yearly price. The annual cost ranges from about $3,000 to $12,000. Memberships like these can also avoid the cost of towing and storing a boat.

Polaris offers rental options through their Polaris Adventures program, ranging from $150 to $800 a month. Participants have access to ATVs, side-by-side UTVs, snowmobiles, boats and the Slingshot (a three-wheeled motorcycle) in a variety of guided tour options from rental outfitters to do-it-yourself excursions.

Used vehicles are another option, but Dehn said he’s surprised at the lack of pandemic-era buyers coming back to dealers to sell or trade-in their vehicle.

People using their boats and ATVs for a long time is a positive sign for the industry, which also expects younger generations first exposed to outdoor recreation during the pandemic to become buyers once they’re adults.

It also means there will be an eventual replacement or upgrade purchase. But as of right now, it’s still a buyer’s market.

“I do believe there are more people out using the product,” Dehn said. “Now is the season to get out and enjoy.”

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

See Moreicon

More from Money, Work, Know-How

See More

Money, Work, Know-How

Why now might be the best time to make a deal on boats, ATVs and other powersports

card image

After a sales surge during the pandemic, manufacturers like Minnesota-based Polaris and its dealers are eager to shed excess inventory, which means affordable prices for prospective buyers.

Money, Work, Know-How

Keys to a successful, not stressful spring housing hunt in the Twin Cities

card image

Money, Work, Know-How

A business partnership is like a marriage. Here’s how to make a successful one.

card image