Part-time work isn’t just for minimum wage. Here’s how to be a fractional exec.

Twenty-plus years of corporate politics was enough for Bryan Smith.
So, he took his sales, marketing and product experience and went solo in 2023. He now works in leadership roles with various companies in fields like manufacturing and logistics.
Colleagues at these companies trust him more, Smith said, than when he worked at large companies. He’s not a rival. He’s not there to take control. He instead focuses on helping his midsize clients succeed.
As a long-term-but-part-time chief marketing officer, he said he’s “on the team but out of the politics.” He can also grab CEOs “by the ears and tell them, ‘I’m not sure this is really smart,’” in a way he never could in the corporate world.
Smith, though, isn’t a full-time employee, nor is he a consultant. Rather, he is among a growing number of fractional professionals, corporate veterans who, through layoff, ageism or having had enough of the nine-to-five grind, are striking out on their own.
Fractionals like Smith are taking on “permanent, part-time roles” with small and midsize companies, ones that need help in sales, marketing, operations, finance or other areas as they pursue growth. But their budgets might not allow for hiring such talent full time.
“I’m happier than I’ve even been in my career,” Smith said. “I’m making more money than I ever have. It’s really fun.”
For those interested in this new way of working, here is some background and advice from those who have joined the fractional revolution.