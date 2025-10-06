More homebuyers are eyeing fixer-upper houses in the Twin Cities

The Federal Housing Administration’s 203(K) program is aimed at people who want to roll your home renovation into your mortgage. It allows you to get a mortgage that includes the cost of your improvements to the pre-fix-up value of the property, within certain limits based on home values in your area. It’s not limited to first-time buyers, but there are some restrictions on the types of improvements you can finance. A new swimming pool, for example, is not an eligible problem, but foundation repairs or a new furnace might be. You can find details of the program and a list of lenders on the HUD website.