How to navigate hospice at the end of life

We waited nervously in the lobby of the Ely hospital for a meeting with my dad’s doctor. While we’d learned a day before that Dad — James Sr. — had cancer, we wanted a better idea of how bad it was and what the next steps should be.
In a small exam room, the scans that the doctor put on the monitor were a punch to the gut. There, in black and white pictures of my dad’s insides, were multiple unmistakable tumors: Stage 4 colon cancer that’s spread to his liver, lungs and lymph nodes.
It was so widespread, and so entrenched, the doctor said, if it was left untreated Dad had less than a year and likely only a few months to live.
Dad’s first reaction? He told the doctor that he wanted to fight it. That he believed in miracles. The next morning, after a sleepless and nauseous night preparing for a colonoscopy, he’d changed his mind. No more treatment, he told me.
The doctor called later that day: “Do you want to look at hospice?” he asked.
Navigating the next steps of hospice care can be difficult and emotional for the thousands of Minnesotans and their families who wrestle with determining end of life care. What questions do you ask providers? How do you determine whether hospice or palliative care is best for your loved one? Here’s what experts advise.
Start the discussion
For someone with a terminal illness, hospice simply means “care that helps you live as fully and comfortably as possible, surrounded by support for both you and your loved ones,” said Kristina Wright-Peterson, executive director of the Minnesota Network of Hospice and Palliative Care (MNHPC). “Your goals, your comfort, and your values guide every part of the care plan.”
The word “hospice” has its roots in Latin (hospes) and meant host or guest with an emphasis on a place of rest for the sick and dying. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, religious orders began to provide care for the dying, often with a spiritual focus. The first hospice in the U.S. was founded in 1974.