Polaris loses money as ATV sales continue to slide

The company withdraws financial guidance for the remainder of the year citing uncertainty in the economy and in trade.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 12:29PM
Sales of Polaris vehicles, shown here at Tousley Motorsports & Marine in White Bear Lake, declined in the first quarter, leading to a loss for the company. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Polaris lost $66.8 million in the first three months of the year, as sales decreased 12% as the powersports industry continues to slow.

The uncertain economy caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other factors is also affecting the company, officials said. The Medina-based firm withdrew its financial guidance for the fiscal year and said it is trying to control what it can through efficiencies and other means.

“Results from this quarter were in line with our expectations, as we continued to prioritize supporting our dealer network and managing a prolonged industry downturn,” Mike Speetzen, chief executive of Polaris said in a news release. “While consumer uncertainty and a dynamic tariff environment are near-term hurdles, we are thoughtfully navigating these challenges.”

Sales were down to $1.5 billion for the quarter, and the slide was across its segments from ATVs to motorcycles and boats.

Polaris said it estimated second quarter sales would continue to decline and be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion. That’s down from $1.96 billion in same quarter last year.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

