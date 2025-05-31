Two graduations, two empty chairs and the long shadow of a missing teen

BENA, MINN. - The pomp and circumstance of graduation carried somber tones for the Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School class of 2025.
A dozen seniors graduated Thursday, and two classmates received honorary diplomas — their absence marked with a pair of empty chairs on center stage in the school gymnasium.
As the students walked into the gym, they held framed photos of the two friends they lost in 2021 and who should be graduating with them: Preston White, 14, died by suicide that March, and Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, went missing on a cold October night.
In the long shadow of Nevaeh’s unsolved disappearance, friends and family continue to search for answers and purpose. Her mother, Teddi Wind, sat in front row of the graduation ceremony. She has never given up hope in finding her daughter but has taken much of the search into her own hands.
Wind graduated from the law enforcement program at Leech Lake Tribal College on May 17. That same day, she attended a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) event at Bemidji’s Sanford Center, where she spoke in front of supporters.
Wind told them she earned her degree in honor of Nevaeh and because she no longer has faith in law enforcement finding her.
“In my journey at school, I learned that there were holes that they missed while they investigated my daughter’s case,” she said.
“No parent should ever feel the way that I feel ... not knowing where their child is, having to celebrate their milestones without them.”