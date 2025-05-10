As Trump administration floods the zone to combat crime in Indian Country, wariness prevails

Last month, the Trump administration announced it would boost the FBI’s “Operation Not Forgotten” with more agents to swarm Indian Country, including in Minnesota, in the “longest and most intense national deployment” of FBI investigators to date aimed at solving crimes against Indigenous people. In Minnesota, the pledge is prompting hope — but also deep skepticism. Some question whether the government will follow through on its promises; others wonder if the long-term solution has to come from within, given that many crimes involve victims and perpetrators from the same community.