Death toll rises to 4 in south Minneapolis shooting

A fourth person has died as a result of a mass shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police confirmed late Thursday that a 28-year-old man who was shot in the Midtown Neighborhood Tuesday night and taken to a hospital died of his injuries.
“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim we lost today,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “These past few days have been devastating for our city. I’m grateful an arrest has been made in this senseless act of violence and appreciate the tireless work of our law enforcement partners and community members who helped bring us to this point.”
The man’s death brought the toll to four as two men and and a woman also died in the shooting that happened just before midnight near alley at E. 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue S. It was the first of several other shootings that have taken place in the past few days.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Two other people were fatally shot on Wednesday in different shootings.
A suspect in the Tuesday shooting was arrested by U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force with help from the FBI and booked into the Hennepin County jail. The suspect, 34, was being held on five counts of second-degree murder and a felon in possession of a gun, jail records show.
The suspect, James Duane Ortley, is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.