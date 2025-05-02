News & Politics

Death toll rises to 4 in south Minneapolis shooting

A suspect is due in court Friday afternoon.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 11:38AM
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara announces an arrest in the mass shooting that took place on April 29 alongside Mayor Jacob Frey, right of center, U.S. Marshall Eddie Frizell, left, and FBI Special Agent In Charge Alvin Winston on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in the chief’s office at Minneapolis City Hall in Minneapolis, Minn. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A fourth person has died as a result of a mass shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police confirmed late Thursday that a 28-year-old man who was shot in the Midtown Neighborhood Tuesday night and taken to a hospital died of his injuries.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim we lost today,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “These past few days have been devastating for our city. I’m grateful an arrest has been made in this senseless act of violence and appreciate the tireless work of our law enforcement partners and community members who helped bring us to this point.”

The man’s death brought the toll to four as two men and and a woman also died in the shooting that happened just before midnight near alley at E. 25th Street and Bloomington Avenue S. It was the first of several other shootings that have taken place in the past few days.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Two other people were fatally shot on Wednesday in different shootings.

A suspect in the Tuesday shooting was arrested by U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force with help from the FBI and booked into the Hennepin County jail. The suspect, 34, was being held on five counts of second-degree murder and a felon in possession of a gun, jail records show.

The suspect, James Duane Ortley, is due in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“While this arrest represents meaningful progress toward justice, that progress is overshadowed by the heartbreaking loss of another life,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families, their loved ones, and a community that continues to grieve.”

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Death toll rises to 4 in south Minneapolis shooting

card image

A suspect is due in court Friday afternoon.

Curious Minnesota

Why doesn’t Minneapolis’ Tangletown follow the grid?

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota legislators consider rolling back or revising some laws passed by DFL in 2023

card image