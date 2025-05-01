Minneapolis turning to ‘every available resource’ after 3 shootings within 20 hours kill 5

Minneapolis police on Thursday said the city is activating “every available resource” toward finding any suspects responsible for an outburst of shootings week in Minneapolis that left five people dead within 20 hours.
The last of the killings from three shooting incidents occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on 15th Avenue S. near E. Lake Street, where officers found a man in his 50s with critical gunshot wounds.
Emergency medical responders took him to HCMC, where he died, police said.
Some, if not all of the victims, are Native American. In response, community members staged a prayer and drum circle Thursday at Cedar Field Park, a few blocks east of where the first of the deadly gunfire occurred.
A police statement issued late Thursday morning disclosed that Mayor Jacob Frey has directed the city’s Office of Community Safety (OCS) and his Police Deparment to “deploy every available resource to bring the perpetrators to justice and support the community.”
The statement noted that city and police officials are coordinating with other local law enforcement, and state and federal agencies in this effort.
Also, additional patrols and other resources have been added in the Phillips Neighborhood, where many Native Americans live, “and efforts are underway to identify potential community needs for trauma response that the city could support,” the statement continued.
“The level of violence this city has experienced in less than 24 hours is infuriating,” read a statement from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Each individual act causes immense grief and tears families apart.