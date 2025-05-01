Minneapolis

Minneapolis turning to ‘every available resource’ after 3 shootings within 20 hours kill 5

Police are tryiing to figure out whether the shootings are connect. They said they believe they are not random.

By Paul Walsh and

Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 5:11PM
Community members gathered at Cedar Field Park on Thursday after Native Americans were killed by gunfire earlier in the week. (Louis Krauss)

Minneapolis police on Thursday said the city is activating “every available resource” toward finding any suspects responsible for an outburst of shootings week in Minneapolis that left five people dead within 20 hours.

The last of the killings from three shooting incidents occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on 15th Avenue S. near E. Lake Street, where officers found a man in his 50s with critical gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical responders took him to HCMC, where he died, police said.

Some, if not all of the victims, are Native American. In response, community members staged a prayer and drum circle Thursday at Cedar Field Park, a few blocks east of where the first of the deadly gunfire occurred.

A police statement issued late Thursday morning disclosed that Mayor Jacob Frey has directed the city’s Office of Community Safety (OCS) and his Police Deparment to “deploy every available resource to bring the perpetrators to justice and support the community.”

The statement noted that city and police officials are coordinating with other local law enforcement, and state and federal agencies in this effort.

A bystander is shook up by the homicide in front of 2107 Cedar Ave S in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. A homicide occurred 2107 Cedar Ave S. before a press conference to update the public about a separate homicide. RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII • richard.tsong-taatarii @startribune.com (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Also, additional patrols and other resources have been added in the Phillips Neighborhood, where many Native Americans live, “and efforts are underway to identify potential community needs for trauma response that the city could support,” the statement continued.

“The level of violence this city has experienced in less than 24 hours is infuriating,” read a statement from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Each individual act causes immense grief and tears families apart.

“We’ve met with community leaders to hear their concerns and identify urgent, collaborative strategies for a strong community and law enforcement response. That work will continue in the days ahead. We must confront this head-on — and together.”

As the pursuit for suspects continued Thursday, police said their investigators trying to determine whether the shootings are related.

For now, the police statement said, “Initial information suggests none of the shootings appears to be random.”

The first of the three fatal shootings occurred Tuesday shortly before midnight, when ShotSpotter activations drew officers to an alley near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue S. and E. 25th Street in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood.

Three of the victims — a teenager, a man and a woman — were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital with injuries. The man, O’Hara said, was in “grave” condition.

Family members have identified one of the people killed as 17-year-old Joseph Goodwin. Also shot were 20-year-old twins Maleice and Merelle White. Maleice has so far survived. Merelle did not, their family said.

Maleice White, left, and twin Merelle White, with grandmother Rhonda May. Both twins were shot late Thursday in Minneapolis. Maleice has so far survived. Merelle did not, their family said. (Provided by Danielle May)
Joey Goodwin (Provided by Adeline Wind)

Deadly gunfire rang out again around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue S. O’Hara said a man in his 30s was shotand pronounced dead at the scene. A bullet entered a nearby SUV and narrowly missed an infant and toddler strapped in child seats, he noted.

Frey said community members suspect this shooting was in retaliation for the one around midnight.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa disclosed that this gunfire occurred outside the Mino Bimaadiziwin apartment building/Red Lake Nation Embassy.

A statement from the band’s headquarters said police have ensured they “will have a heavy presence in and around” the apartments and the embassy “for the foreseeable future.”

Police are asking that anyone with information about any of these shootings to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voice-mail at 612-673-5845. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

