Police: ‘Targeted’ shooting leaves three dead in south Minneapolis, two others seriously hurt

Three people are dead and two others are in the hospital following what police are saying was a “targeted” and possibly gang-related shooting in south Minneapolis.
Shotspotter activations drew officers to an alley near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and E. 25th Street in the Phillips Midtown neighborhood just before midnight Tuesday. Police arrived to find five victims, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
Three of the victims – two men and a woman – were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a man and a woman - were taken to a hospital with injuries. The man, O’Hara said, was in “grave” condition.
“Tonight our city is grieving after a relative period of peace,” O’Hara said during a media briefing near the crime scene. “This is an absolutely senseless tragedy. These victims were targeted.”
One of the deceased victims was found on a sidewalk; others were inside a vehicle in an alley, O’Hara said.
All of the victims were believed to be adults, O’Hara said.
About an hour later and a few blocks away, another person was shot. Police did not find any victims, but did find evidence of gunfire, O’Hara said.
Shortly afterwards, a victim showed up at a hospital with a noncritical gunshot wounds, O’Hara said.