Police: ‘Targeted’ shooting leaves three dead in south Minneapolis, two others seriously hurt

A second shooting an hour later in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood left another person hurt.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 11:07AM
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara briefs the media after a fatal shooting. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Three people are dead and two others are in the hospital following what police are saying was a “targeted” and possibly gang-related shooting in south Minneapolis.

Shotspotter activations drew officers to an alley near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and E. 25th Street in the Phillips Midtown neighborhood just before midnight Tuesday. Police arrived to find five victims, said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Three of the victims – two men and a woman – were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a man and a woman - were taken to a hospital with injuries. The man, O’Hara said, was in “grave” condition.

“Tonight our city is grieving after a relative period of peace,” O’Hara said during a media briefing near the crime scene. “This is an absolutely senseless tragedy. These victims were targeted.”

One of the deceased victims was found on a sidewalk; others were inside a vehicle in an alley, O’Hara said.

All of the victims were believed to be adults, O’Hara said.

About an hour later and a few blocks away, another person was shot. Police did not find any victims, but did find evidence of gunfire, O’Hara said.

Shortly afterwards, a victim showed up at a hospital with a noncritical gunshot wounds, O’Hara said.

It was not immediately clear if the second shooting was related to the first, O’Hara said.

No arrests have been made, but investigators have recovered an “extensive” amount of evidence at the original scene. The first shooting “has a high probability that it was targeted and potentially gang-related,” O’Hara said.

“We are not going to rest until we find who is responsible for this,” O’Hara said. “We need our community to stand up and not accept this level of violence.”

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

