Minneapolis recorded its longest period without a homicide in more than 8 years

For over a decade, the sound of gunshots was commonplace for Ibrahim Eltahan, who works the counter at Winner Gas Station in north Minneapolis. Some grimly refer to it as the “murder station.”
But on Wednesday, four days after the city saw the end of its longest stretch without a homicide in over eight years, Eltahan said he’s noticed a marked decrease in gunfire.
“I feel better, and for like three years now it’s been better,” said Eltahan, who has worked at the gas station for about 20 years. “The area here I see is so different.”
Minneapolis went 63 days without a homicide — starting Feb. 15 and ending the night of April 19, when Davione Collins of Maple Grove was found shot to death outside an apartment complex at 2035 West River Rd. N. It was one of the longest gaps between homicides in recent history.
The last year that came close was 2017, when there were 45 days without a homicide between January and March.
“I think it’s quite significant, considering just all of the turmoil and the trauma that everyone in this community has been through over the last nearly five years,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Wednesday.
The time of year is a factor — the freezing winter and early spring are typically when Minneapolis sees its lowest numbers of violent crime before ramping up in the summer. Still, O’Hara said the extended lull is a positive sign and a much-needed win for a city that’s endured a spike in shootings since the pandemic and the killing of George Floyd.
O’Hara attributed the gap in homicides and recent positive trends to both his department’s efforts and partnerships with community organizations, residents and other agencies.