Medical recovery information is being shared about the man who was shot in the jaw looking out the window of his Minneapolis home at suspects believed responsible for a violent and bold predawn crime spree.
ID released of Minneapolis man shot in jaw looking out window at suspects in ‘brazen’ crime spree
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the three armed suspects connected to six incidents throughout south Minneapolis.
Boyd Hanson, 54, has been hospitalized at HCMC since early Tuesday, when a single shot hit him in his left shoulder and the jaw while he was standing in his house in the 4100 block of 25th Avenue S., according to a friend who started an online fundraising page on his behalf.
“Boyd is self-employed and does not have health insurance,” Sunderta Kaur wrote on the page. She added that Hanson, whom she described as her best friend’s boyfriend, has since had surgery on his shoulder, where the bullet lodged after hitting his jaw.
“I don’t know what you’re supposed to say to somebody that simply looked out their window because they heard a noise and the next thing now they’re getting shot,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “That’s terrible.”
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the three armed suspects connected to six separate incidents throughout south Minneapolis in what officials are calling “brazen” acts of violence.
“We will find them, but it’ll be a lot faster with the public’s help,” O’Hara said.
The seemingly random crime spree began around 5 a.m. and stretched throughout a wide swath of the Police Department’s Third Precinct, leaving Hanson and another innocent bystander wounded by gunfire.
Over a two-hour period, officers scrambled to respond to back-to-back garage break-ins, a robbery and carjacking linked to the same three suspects traveling in a white sedan.
The first incident occurred near Hanson’s home. A Ring security camera showed three armed suspects in dark clothing exiting a white car in the alley. Two approached a garage and kicked in the door, while the others waited by the vehicle. They re-emerged within 30 seconds without taking anything.
“Oh, somebody is looking over there,” one man said, according to surveillance footage released by police, as he and an accomplice each raised a handgun. One of them fired once in the direction of Hanson’s home across the alley, striking him as he was looking out an upstairs window.
Less than 15 minutes later, officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 5100 block of 34th Avenue S., where a 29-year-old man’s Mazda SUV was taken at gunpoint by four males. The suspects arrived in a white sedan and fled in both vehicles.
There were other reports of possible forced entry into garages in the area, including incidents where nothing was taken.
Around 5:41 a.m., police rushed to the aid of a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the chest near the 2300 block of 32nd Street E. The victim told investigators the shooting occurred during a robbery involving three male suspects in a white sedan.
A third incident involving the same suspects activated the department’s Crime Pattern Response Protocol, which diverted all available resources not assigned to priority calls to locating the suspect vehicle.
Law enforcement responded to two more calls with similar suspect descriptions before 7 a.m. One about a garage burglary where a window was smashed and later a shots-fired call that resulted in no known injury or damage.
Officers have since recovered both the stolen Mazda SUV and the original suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).
