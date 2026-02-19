Minneapolis council backs off on revoking liquor licenses of hotels that housed ICE agents

After weeks of debate, the Minneapolis City Council voted to renew the liquor licenses of two downtown hotels that housed federal immigration officers during the crackdown that has shaken the city and made hotel workers feel unsafe.
But it was a divided vote, with eight in favor and five against.
The hotels, Canopy by Hilton and the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel at the Depot, have been the targets of protests because federal agents stayed in them during Operation Metro Surge, when federal immigration officials said they deployed about 3,300 agents in the state from December through mid-February.
Two days after an ICE agent killed Renee Good in south Minneapolis in January, about 1,000 people converged outside the two hotels, blowing whistles and banging drums to disrupt agents’ sleep.
After city officials said they found no legal basis to deny the licenses, a majority of the council voted to approve the licenses. The five other members said the council was doing its job in trying to protect hotel workers who have felt unsafe working around armed immigration agents.
More moderate council members said the council was inviting a lawsuit and warned that retaliating against the hotels would hurt already suffering businesses.
Amy Lingo, the city’s manager for business licenses, said the hotels are compliant with city liquor codes and state laws and that she found no extraordinary safety concerns or upticks in 311 or 911 calls related to safety or liquor sales.
Hotel employees have said they felt unsafe with immigration agents leaving unsecured weapons in hotel rooms and “rude behavior” to staff, Lingo said. But city officials found no good cause to deny the renewals or even put conditions on the liquor licenses.