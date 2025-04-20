Minneapolis

Minneapolis police investigating city’s first homicide in two months

A man was found dead in a car outside a Northside apartment building Saturday night, officials said.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 2:33PM

Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s first homicide in two months after a man was found dead in a car outside a Northside apartment building Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. at the 2000 block of W River Rd N. There, they found a man in his 20s with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed into the garage entrance of an apartment building, Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release.

The shooting is under investigation. Officers hadn’t made any arrests as of Sunday morning, nor had the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the deceased man’s name.

“It is very concerning for a shooting death to occur just outside of a large apartment building that had many occupants present at the time of the shooting,” O’Hara said in the release. “We are asking anyone with information about this killing to share that information with our investigators. We must all stand up against this kind of violence.”

The city’s last homicide occurred Feb. 15, when a Minneapolis man punched a St. Paul man in broad daylight outside a Lyndale Avenue tobacco shop during a dispute. Clay Anderson, 47, died days later from his injuries.

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

