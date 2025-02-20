Man ‘brutally assaulted’ in broad daylight on Minneapolis street has died, police say

A Twin Cities man was assaulted in broad daylight on a Minneapolis street and died days later, officials said Wednesday.
The attack occurred in the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue S., according to police.
The attack occurred about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue S., police said. Police learned Tuesday that the victim, identified in police records as 47-year-old Clay Anderson of St. Paul, had died overnight at HCMC.
Police said the attacker fled the scene in a vehicle and was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after they executed a high-risk warrant in the 2800 block of Knox Avenue S. Police have yet to release the suspect’s identity, other than to say he is a 42-year-old Minneapolis man. He was being held at the Hennepin County jail.
Police have not addressed a motive for the killing.
Friends and family went to social media to mourn Anderson’s death, noting that he had donated his organs to those in need.
“This is yet another instance of a violent individual showing complete disregard for human life,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “The suspect allegedly threatened and brutally assaulted the victim in broad daylight, in full view of the public.”
There have been nine homicides in Minneapolis this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to eight at this time in 2024.
